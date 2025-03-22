Tinubu’s action on Rivers crisis dents Nigeria’s image – Jonathan

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials in the state, warning that such actions could damage Nigeria’s reputation.

Speaking on Saturday, March 22, as chairman of the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium in Abuja, Jonathan expressed disappointment over the removal of democratically elected leaders by Tinubu after declaring a state of emergency in the state.

“These actions by key figures in both the executive and legislative branches tarnish the image of our nation,” Jonathan said of the action, endorsed by both chambers of the National Assembly, despite condemnations by Nigerians, especially the opposition parties’ leaders and civil society organisations.

The ICIR reported that Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state and suspended Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

He said the protracted political crisis between Fubara and his predecessor – the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike – was responsible for the decision.

He particularly criticised Fubara for failing to take action after an oil facility was blown up in the state a day before the declaration.

The president appointed Ibok Ekwe Ibas, a retired rear admiral, as the state administrator.

Reflecting on the political crisis in the state on Saturday, Jonathan noted that while it was uncommon for former presidents to weigh in on such matters to avoid escalating tensions, he felt compelled to speak out.

He stressed that a nation’s image and its ability to attract investments largely depended on the conduct of the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

Jonathan explained that he decided to comment following repeated calls from Nigerians urging him to address the developments in Rivers State, given his position as a prominent figure from the Niger Delta, to which the state belongs.

He also condemned the growing trend where individuals influence or dictate to the judiciary, warning that such interference would erode public trust in the courts.