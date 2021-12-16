SADC seeks entries for 2022 media awards

— 1 min read

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) is inviting entries for its 2022 media awards.

The award aims to recognise excellence in journalism as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region.

The themes of the competition are issues and activities promoting regional integration in the SADC region, such as infrastructure, economy, water, culture, sports, and agriculture.

The community says categories may include print, radio, television, and photo. All works entered in the competition should be in English, Portuguese, French, or any national indigenous language of the SADC Region.

Journalists from Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are eligible.

Each category winner will be awarded US$2,500. The runner-ups in each category will receive US$1,000.

The organiser says,” The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region”.

The deadline for the submission of entry is February 28, 2022. Interested applicants can submit entry here.