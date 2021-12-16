31.1 C
Abuja

SADC seeks entries for 2022 media awards

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
The Herald Media a crucial cog in Sadc regional integration matrix | The Herald
The Herald Media a crucial cog in Sadc regional integration matrix | The Herald

Related

1min read

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) is inviting entries for its 2022 media awards.

The award aims to recognise excellence in journalism as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region.

The themes of the competition are issues and activities promoting regional integration in the SADC region, such as infrastructure, economy, water, culture, sports, and agriculture.

The community says categories may include print, radio, television, and photo. All works entered in the competition should be in English, Portuguese, French, or any national indigenous language of the SADC Region.

Journalists from  Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are eligible.

Each category winner will be awarded US$2,500. The runner-ups in each category will receive US$1,000.

The organiser says,” The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region”.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of entry is February 28, 2022. Interested applicants can submit entry here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

SADC seeks entries for 2022 media awards

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) is inviting entries for its 2022 media awards. The award...
Media Opportunities

CUNY seeks business journalism fellows

THE McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the City University of New York's Craig Newmark School...
National News

Fire engulfs Balogun market nine days to Christmas

Fire has engulfed some parts of the popular Balogun Market in Lagos Island nine...
News

 Parents of boy with broken skull seek help for surgery

THE clock is ticking for nine-year-old Elijah Success, who has undergone many procedures to...
News

Police acknowledge CSOs’ demand for breakdown of  N1 billion disbursed for police camps in the North

THE Nigerian Police Force has acknowledged the receipt of a Freedom of Information request...
Advertisement

Most Read

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Nigerian govt names Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, two others as terrorism sponsors

Bandits kill Kaduna State House of Assembly member

Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Sultan, others ask Buhari to implement constitutional reforms before 2023

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

FG okays upward salary review for Police officers

INVESTIGATION: How poor planning led to failure of Abuja urban mass transport scheme

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCUNY seeks business journalism fellows

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.