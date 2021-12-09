34.3 C
Abuja

Sanwo-Olu suspends Lagos ‘peace walk’ on Omicron COVID-19 variant

Vincent Ufuoma
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

1min read

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suspended preparations towards the Lagos peace walk earlier scheduled for this month.

The governor made this known in a statement personally signed by him on Thursday.

He said he was constrained to stand down all preparations for the exercise in order not to endanger the lives of Lagosians amid the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Between Tuesday 30, November 2021 that I made my address and now, we have seen a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic,” he said.

“Given this development, I am constrained to stand down all preparations for the Walk for Peace.

“I will not endanger the life of any Lagosian in my sincere search for peace.”

The governor had, in his address to residents of the state on November 30, 2021, called on some popular entertainers in the state to join him on a peace walk.

The peace walk, according to the governor, was to heal the state of the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

However, some of them declined the governors’ request to join him in the peace walk.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Sanwo-Olu suspends Lagos 'peace walk' on Omicron COVID-19 variant

