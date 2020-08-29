Sanwo-Olu visits Lagos helicopter crash site, promises to repair damaged properties

BABAJIDE Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State on Saturday visited the site of helicopter crash that happened at Opebi, Ikeja on Friday.

The governor, who disclosed this development on his Twitter page, promised the residents that the state under his leadership would rebuild the buildings damaged by the helicopter.

He stated that his visit to the site was to have on-the-spot assessment of the crash, just as he sympathized with the families of the victims,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“I was at the site of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. We sincerely sympathize with the families of the victims. I met with the residents of the buildings and we all thanked God for his abiding grace.”

Sanwo-Olu, who said he has ordered the immediate integrity test on the affected buildings promised to give necessary support to cushion the effects of the tragic incident.

“I have ordered an immediate integrity test conduct on both of the affected buildings to know the level of impact.

“We are taking on the responsibility of renovations and will provide all the necessary support to cushion the effects of this tragic incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports say Captain Ernest Chika, the pilot involved of the ill-fated helicopter emptied the fuel tank before the crash to ensure there’s no explosion that could kill so many people.

He also avoided roofs and crashed on a fence.