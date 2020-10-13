SARS has been disbanded, no need to continue the protest says Senate President, Lawan

AHMAD Lawan, the Nigerian Senate President has asked Nigerian youths to stop the ENDSARS protest saying that the controversial Police unit has been disbanded.

“The protest has yielded the desired result so far and there won’t be need to continue the protest again when SARS has been disbanded and those culprits who are involved in the killings should be brought to book,”said Lawan on Tuesday.

The Senate President was speaking during plenary following a motion by Buhari Abdulfatai, the Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District.

Abdulfatai had moved a motion to seek the leave of the Senate to present a motion on the death of a member of his constituency, Jimoh Isiaka, and attack on the Palace of Soun of Ogbomoso.

Following Abdulfatai’s motion, the Senate resolved to observe a minute silence in honour of the deceased and other Nigerians who lost their lives to Police brutality.

Lawan condemned the conduct of the SARS operatives stating that it was right for the people to protest.

“The conduct of SARS was not acceptable and will remain in that part of our history. The entire essence of the Nigerian Police Force is to ensure there is law and other and when SARS turned against the people, it was right for the people to protest,” he added.

Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District also moved a motion requesting the immediate release of all those arrested as a result of the #EndSARS protest to allow for peace between the government and the governed.

Meanwhile, protests by Nigerian youths across the nation are still ongoing as protesters insist that their demands have not been met.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police had in a press statement signed by Frank Mba, the Force PRO disbanded the SARS on Sunday.

The protestants issued a five-point demand including justice for all victims of SARS brutality, increase in Police salary, psychological

assessment of operatives of the squad, the release of all arrested protestants and setting up of an independent body to investigate alleged police brutality in the country.