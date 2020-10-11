ENDSARS: IGP bows to pressure, disbands SARS

MOHAMMED Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has announced the dissolution of the controversial and brutal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adamu who announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday stated that the dissolution of SARS across the 36 states Police Command and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was with immediate effect.

All officers and men of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to be redeployed with immediate effect, the IGP said.

According to him, the dissolution of SARS was in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people.

He stated that a new police formation that will be tackling the 0ffences of armed robbery and other violent crimes will be unveiled to the public soon.

The IGP further stated that a Citizens and Strategic Stakeholders forum will be launched to provide an avenue for citizens to regularly interface and advise the police authority on issues touching on the general public.

He disclosed that to deal with crimes committed against citizens, an investigative team will be constituted which will include civil society organisations and culprits will be punished.