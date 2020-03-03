S’Court strikes out Ihedioha’s application to review judgement

THE Supreme court has dismissed the application of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha for a review of the judgement that sacked him as governor of the state.

Ihedioha and PDP had demanded a review and reversal of the Supreme Court judgement on Imo state gubernatorial election in a press conference before embarking on protests in about five Nigerian states and in the United Kingdom.

After the victory at the Electoral tribunal petition, Ihedioha was sacked as governor by the Apex Court less than a year to his tenure by a seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of the Nation, Tanko Muhammed on January 14.

Delivering judgement the judgement, a member of the panel, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Ihedioha while another is immediately issued to Hope Uzodinma, the APC candidate.

According to the Supreme Court judgement, there were electoral irregularities in the poll that brought Ihedioha in as governor.

The apex court judgement held that according to evidence, election results from 388 polling units were unlawfully excluded from the overall collated results giving way for Ihedioha to be declared the winner.

The judgement further stated that results from cancelled polling units in the state amounting to 213, 295 votes, most of it being Uzodinma’s stronghold.

The ousted former governor, Ihedioha and PDP had on Monday 27th January approach the court seeking a review of the judgement as he believed that justice was miscarried.

Meanwhile, the number of votes allotted to the APC in 215 polling units is higher than the number of permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected in the designated polling units by 15,167 votes.