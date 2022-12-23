33.1 C
Abuja

2023: Wike set to announce preferred presidential candidate January

NewsPolitics and Governance
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File photo: Nyesom Wike
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will reveal the presidential candidate to mobilize votes for in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in January.

This is coming barely three weeks after the governor promised members of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that a decision on who they will vote for in the presidential election would soon be taken.

Wike, in an earlier address at the commissioning of the Rukpokwu-Igwuruta Link Road in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, had enjoined the people of the state to vote the candidates of the PDP in the governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections but kept mum over his choice for the presidential poll.

Speaking at the inauguration of Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover in Rumuokwurusi town in Obio-Akpor Council, on Thursday, December 22, Wike said he would undertake a nationwide campaign tour to tell Nigerians the most preferred presidential candidate to cast their votes for in the forthcoming election.

According to him, Nigerians need to know a reliable candidate they can trust to deliver the needed national transformation.

“So, from January next year, I will campaign to my people on whom to vote for. All of you, who have been in suspense, wait, January is coming. Not only will I tell them where they will vote, I will move from state to state and tell them why they should vote for the people I think they should vote for.”

Wike added that the 2023 general election will be used to retire some politicians.

- Advertisement -

He lamented that some persons have caused societal ills due to their political inconsistency and wondered if they could, in good conscience, claim to be fair to Nigerians and are fit to lead the country.

He said; “Those of you, who have never been stable, you move from PDP to another party, and you moved from there back to PDP. Those of you who campaigned in 2015, telling Nigerians if they vote for PDP, they are voting for insurgency; if they vote for PDP, they’re voting for corruption; wait, all of us will reply. We will tell Nigerians this thing that you said. Where do you stand now? Is it the same PDP or a new PDP?”

He insisted that going into an election and winning the needed victory goes beyond appearances on television shows, casting aspersions on others and talking big.

He said: “All of you appearing on television abusing me, don’t waste your saliva again. January has come. All those of you who are telling Nigerians that you used to have 40 shoes, you used to have 50 wrist watches, time has come to convert those shoes and wrist watches to votes. It’s not to be on the podium and raise your shoes high. And raise your wristwatch high. Time has come to convert them to votes.”

Recall that Governor Wike, a member of the PDP, fell out with the party leadership after the presidential primary which he lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The governor also fell out with Atiku, the party’s presidential candidate for reneging on the alleged promise to ensure the exit of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, so that a southerner can lead the party for the sake of a “regional balance”.

Wike leads the G5, a group of PDP governors who are aggrieved with Atiku and the PDP leadership. They G5 governors include Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

- Advertisement -

Ahead of the election, Wike has been associating with presidential candidates of other political parties such as Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Just recently, he promised to provide logistics support for Obi’s campaign. The Rivers State governor also hosted chieftains of the APC, including Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos, in Port Harcourt.

Wike also held meetings with Obi and Tinubu in London during his trip to the United Kingdom.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Makinde approves N10,000 Christmas bonus for pensioners in Oyo State

OYO State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the payment of N10,000 Christmas bonus to...
News

2023: Why protest will not stop me from removing fuel subsidy – Tinubu

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has vowed to...
Media Opportunities

Sigma Awards accepts entries for data journalism contest

THE Sigma Awards, sponsored by the Google News Initiative, is accepting entries for its data...
Health

Primary health care battles crippling shortages in Ebonyi

By Fortunate Ozo NWEKE Elu Oji health facility in Ezza North local government area is...
News

Court declares Sani Abacha’s son Kano PDP guber candidate

A FEDERAL High Court in Kano has declared Mohammad Sani Abacha as the duly-elected...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Makinde approves N10,000 Christmas bonus for pensioners in Oyo State

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.