Security forces rescue naval officer, 2 others, recover N3.2m ransom from Fulani camp

SECURITY Forces, comprising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command and the military, have rescued a kidnapped naval officer and two civilians abducted by gunmen in Mpape, Abuja, on Friday, March 21.

The FCT Police Command disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Sunday, March 23.

The statement noted that at about 7:35 p.m. on Friday, gunmen stormed the Maman Vatsa Estate gate, obstructed Mpape Road, and fired at motorists before whisking away three people, including the naval officer.

Following the attack, the kidnappers contacted the victims’ families and demanded ₦500 million for the naval officer and ₦200 million each for the two civilians.

“Upon receiving the distress report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) FCT Police Command, DCP Isyaku Sharu, in collaboration with military authorities, mobilised a joint operation led by the Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and comprising personnel of the Nigerian military, DSS hunters, and members of the local Hunters’ Group.

An intense search-and-rescue operation was conducted across Mpape, Gidan Bawa, Anguwan Mu’azu, and Yelwa Hills, covering areas in the FCT and Nasarawa State,” the statement read in part.

The police further noted that acting on credible intelligence, security operatives conducted a raid between 2:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on March 23, and traced the suspects to a Fulani resettlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills, Nasarawa State.

During the operation, four suspects were arrested, and the kidnapped victims were safely rescued.

It also disclosed that ₦3.2 million, suspected to be ransom proceeds from previous kidnappings, was recovered from the suspects. The victims were said to be in stable condition and had been placed on medical care at the Nigerian Army Clinic.

The police further assured the public that efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining suspects and that security deployments had been reinforced in Mpape and its environs to prevent future attacks.

Residents were urged to continue their lawful businesses without fear and to stay alert while promptly reporting any suspicious activities to the following emergency numbers for assistance: 08032003913, 08028940883, and 07057337653.

The ICIR reports that Mpape is among communities in Nigeria’s capital that have been under the siege of kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals.

There have been several cases of kidnappings in all six area councils in the FCT, including Bwari, Kwali, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), notably in the past five years.

However, while the government, under the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been able to rein in the criminals in five area councils, the menace of kidnapping has persisted in Bwari Area Council.

This report highlights some of the insecurity incidents in the city as of December 2023.