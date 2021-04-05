Security operatives aided killing of two herders in Kaduna – MACBAN

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

MIYETTI Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has said that security operatives aided the killing of two of its members and more than 600 cows in Zangon Kataf Local Council of Kaduna State.

MACBAN Kaduna chapter spokesperson Ibrahim Dango disclosed this to The ICIR during a telephone interview on Monday.

Dango said the Wakili Fulani of Atyap chiefdom Ardo Pate Kurmi and Ardo Muhammadu Anchau were killed while returning from a peace meeting at Gora district of Atyap with officers of the Operation Safe Haven, a military ongoing operation in the North.

According to Dango, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven had asked the Ardos to be driven by the Secretary to the District Head of Gora without any security cover, saying that they were surrounded and killed.

“Operation Safe Haven aided their killing because they did not provide any security cover for them despite knowing that tension had risen during the peace talk,” Dango told The ICIR.

When asked if the bodies of the alleged victims had been seen to confirm their deaths, Dango said they had not been found since March 24.

However, he said the group could confirm that they were dead because they were told by two young Fulani who escaped the attack.

He added that there had also been several attacks on the Fulani people and their livestock in Zango Kataf and environs recently.

“As I speak to you, more than 600 cows have been killed and thrown into the river. It is a very bad scene,” Dango further stated.

This is part of the ethnic conflict that has ravaged some parts I of Kaduna State.

Dango further noted that the demand of MACBAN was that the state government compensate the families of deceased leaders and also recover their bodies.

On Friday, Nassarawa State Chairman of MACBAN Mohammed Hussaini and the MACBAN Chairman of Toto Local Government Area Mohammed Umar were killed by suspected bandits at the Garaku market, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson to the Nigeria Defence Clement Onyeama did not respond to questions from The ICIR concerning the accusation.