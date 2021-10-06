Senate confirms nominees for Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission

— 1min read

The nominees were confirmed during Tuesday’s plenary after the consideration of the report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Committee Akpan Bassey, while presenting the report, said that the request to confirm the appointment of the nominees satisfied relevant sections of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Basey said that the nominees demonstrated sufficient knowledge of the workings of the petroleum Industry and the challenges in the sector.

He noted that the nominees possessed the requisite competence, qualifications and leadership qualities, integrity to function in their various capacities and positions in the Commission.

He stated that there was no petition against the nominees before the Committee.

President Buhari had, in September in a letter to the upper chamber, asked that the nominees be confirmed in accordance with the provision of Section 11(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The nominees included: Isa Ibrahim Modibo (chairman); Gbenga Komolafe (chief executive); Hassan Gambo (executive Cmcommissioner, Finance and Accounts); and Ms Rose Ndong (executive commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management).

The president noted that the requests for the confirmation of the board’s membership was made in order to fast-track the process for the establishment of the commission.