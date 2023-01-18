Senate okays bill to pass FMC Bonny into law

THE Senate has passed into law a bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre, in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The passage today of the bill, which was presented by Senator Abdullahi Gobir, is in concurrence with the one earlier passed by the House of Representatives.

The bill was sponsored by Farah Dagogo, a member representing the Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Dagogo, in his submission, explained that the few health facilities on the ground in Bonny were incapable of handling serious health-related ailments or emergencies and, therefore, there was the urgent need for a good healthcare facility in the local government.

He added that the legislation would guarantee the construction of the Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

“Currently, existing facilities look more like mere consulting clinics. Besides, Bonny is an island that grapples with many security challenges on the waterway.

“The absence of a good secondary health care facility is a concern to the residents, and this has led to vociferous calls and clamour for the provision of an improved health care system, hence this Bill, which seeks to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Bonny, Rivers State, in order to assuage the health needs of the people, given its peculiar location, and the related industrial activities ongoing in the Island,” he said.

When fully operational, the medical centre is expected to generate employment, and also impact positively on security and criminality in the local government.

The bill is also expected to boost the number of health facilities in the area, as well as bring them up to speed in handling emergency cases.