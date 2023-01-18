34.1 C
Abuja

Senate okays bill to pass FMC Bonny into law

News
Faith Abeka
Nigerian Senate: Image courtesy Premium Times
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Senate has passed into law a bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre, in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The passage today of the bill, which was presented by Senator Abdullahi Gobir, is in concurrence with the one earlier passed by the House of Representatives.

The bill was sponsored by Farah Dagogo, a member representing the Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Dagogo, in his submission, explained that the few health facilities on the ground in Bonny were incapable of handling serious health-related ailments or emergencies and, therefore, there was the urgent need for a good healthcare facility in the local government.

He added that the legislation would guarantee the construction of the Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

“Currently, existing facilities look more like mere consulting clinics. Besides, Bonny is an island that grapples with many security challenges on the waterway.

“The absence of a good secondary health care facility is a concern to the residents, and this has led to vociferous calls and clamour for the provision of an improved health care system, hence this Bill, which seeks to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Bonny, Rivers State, in order to assuage the health needs of the people, given its peculiar location, and the related industrial activities ongoing in the Island,” he said.

- Advertisement -

When fully operational, the medical centre is expected to generate employment, and also impact positively on security and criminality in the local government.

The bill is also expected to boost the number of health facilities in the area, as well as bring them up to speed in handling emergency cases.

Author profile
Faith Abeka

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

APC used lobbyists to organize Chatham House debate – PDP campaign spokesperson

The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Daniel Bwala, has accused the All Progressives...
News

300 days after, Buhari govt silent on 96 financiers of terrorism

ON May 29, Muhammadu Buhari will cease to be Nigeria's President and will, expectedly,...
News

Wrong priorities, mistakes responsible for Nigeria’s challenges – Kwankwaso

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, has said...
Conflict and Security

FG spent $1bn to regain captured territories in the north — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government spent $1 billion to regain some northern...
News

2023: Marwa warns of tougher times for drug barons and cartels

THE chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohamed Buba Marwa, has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
APC used lobbyists to organize Chatham House debate – PDP campaign spokesperson

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.