We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian Senate has ordered immediate reinstatement of the sacked registrar of Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) Olatunbosun Odusanya.

Odusanya, who made this known during an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, said that the committee had also ordered the university to reinstate the sacked bursar, Bolatito Akande, within seven days.

According to him, the Senate order reinstating him was a confirmation that he was wrongly sacked.

“My appointment was wrongfully terminated. I petitioned the University Chairman Dr Mohammed Yahuza, and the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abayomi Fasina, before the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

“The Senate looked at the petition and said that the allegations against me were not strong enough to sack me and consequently ordered the university authorities on Tuesday to reinstate me.

“The Senate ordered that I, Olatunbosun Odusanya, should be reinstated as Registrar, while Mrs. Bolatito Akande should also be reinstated as bursar and ordered FUOYE to report back to them within seven days.

“What happened at the Senate on Tuesday is confirmation of the fact that I was wrongly sacked by the council. I am happy my request was granted,” he said.

Odusanya was sacked by Mohammed Yahuza-led University Governing Council on April 25th over allegations of misconduct and irregularities in appointments between August 1, 2020 and February 10, 2021, levelled against him.

The bursar was equally sacked in May over alleged financial impropriety.