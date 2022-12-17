33.1 C
Abuja

FUOYE declares lecture-free day after student hit by truck dies

Marcus Fatunmole
Federal University, Oye-Ekiti
TODAY, Saturday, December 17, is a lecture-free day at the Federal University of Oye, Ekiti State (FUOYE).

The school management declared the lecture-free day to honour a student of the institution, Taiwo Gbolahan, who was hit by a truck along the Ikole-Oye highway, where the school’s two campuses are located, on Friday morning.

Gbolahan was a first-year student of the Department of Quantity Survey.

Wole Balogun, the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Abayomi Sunday Fasina, a professor, issued a statement on the incident Saturday morning. The statement was titled ‘Condolence Message And Lecture Free Day’.

The university explained that it promptly responded by taking the deceased to the hospital and footing his bill.

“Immediately the news got to the university management that the accident occurred, we sent an ambulance and logistics to admit the deceased at Federal Medical Centre, Ido-Ekiti.

“His parents were informed, and his daddy was at the hospital. The university shouldered the hospital bill, and treatment for him began earnestly; it was when he was in the theatre that the unfortunate happened.

“The Vice-Chancellor and the entire university send their condolences for this unfortunate loss.

“Consequently, I wish to declare that Saturday, December 17, is hereby declared a lecture free-day as a mark of respect for the lost soul.”

The Vice-Chancellor appealed to the students in the university not to take laws into their hands but to remain peaceful.

Marcus Fatunmole

