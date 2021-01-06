FUOYE gets new VC after weeks of opposition

After weeks of acrimony and opposition, ABAYOMI Fasina, a professor of soil sciences at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), has been appointed the new vice-chancellor(VC) of the institution.

Fasina, who is also the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration at the university, will become the 3rd substantive VC, succeeding the outgoing VC, Kayode Soremekun.

His appointment was announced by Mohammed Lawan Yahuza, the institution’s pro-chancellor and chairman of Council, in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Today, Wednesday, January 6, 2020, brings to an end a very long and tortuous process of getting a new VC for FUOYE,” he said.

He noted that though the process started last year, there were mistakes that were made but were corrected before the final process.

The pro-chancellor further noted that the appointment of a new VC had brought with it rancour and acrimony to the campus and outside it, advising all these to stop by this appointment.

He called on other applicants to sheath their swords and join the new VC to build the university.

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), was one of the nine federal universities established by the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2011.

Chinedu Ostadinma Nebo was appointed as the pioneer VC, while its outgoing VC was appointed by President Buhari in 2016.

The institution currently has two campuses at both Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti and eight faculties with 57 departments.