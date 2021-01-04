Search for FUOYE new VC gets uglier as group demands exclusion of 3 candidates

THE race for who becomes the next vice-chancellor (VC) of the nine-year old Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) is getting messier by the day as various labour unions within and outside the institution have continued to kick against the shoddy manner in which the selection process is being handled by both Kayode Soremekun, the institution’s outgoing VC, and Lawan Muhammadu Yahuza, chairman of FUOYE Governing Council.

A civil society organisation in Ekiti State, the Integrity and Transparent Watch (ITW), recently wrote a petition to that effect.

The ITW, in a petition written by Adegboyega Richard, its coordinator, to the institution’s council chairman on 21 December, 2020, wanted Abayomi Sunday Fasina, current deputy vice-chancellor, who The ICIR learnt was tapped to take over from the outgoing VC, be excluded from the race for breaching the nation’s civil service rules.

Fasina is alleged to have collected double salaries from both FUOYE and Ekiti State University despite the expiration of his sabbatical leave between October 2016 and February 2017.

“The above-mentioned action of Prof. Fasina is a gross violation of civil service rules of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” ITW said, citing the case Aminu Ahmed Rufal, a former professor of the Department of Human Anatomy, College of Medical Sciences, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, who was dismissed by the University in 2018 because of the same infraction as Fasina’s.

Fasina had earlier told The ICIR in November, 2020, that all the allegations against him had been investigated and that he had been cleared of them.

“Those allegations have been investigated a long time ago and I have been cleared. It has been cleared,” said Fasina.

He further said that the management of FUOYE had also responded to the allegations and confirmed the allegations were untrue.

However, when The ICIR tried to reach him on Sunday night for further comments, his mobile phone gave a busy signal.

Two other candidates the group wanted to be excluded were Abiodun Adimula, and Olayide Lawal, a professor of Industrial Chemistry, who currently serves as the Dean of Faculty of Science. The group accused the two candidates of various misconducts.

Advertisement

ITW would want Adimula to be excluded from the race because he held a position as the director of information and communications technology while he was on a sabbatical leave from the University of Ilorin between 2016-2017 at the Physics department in FUOYE. The ITW said this was a violation of civil service rules.

He was also accused of violating academic ethics when he led the accreditation team of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to the accredit FUOYE Physics department when his sabbatical leave had elapsed.

“It is forbidden for someone who is on full time appointment in one organisation to take a position meant for a full-time staff in another organisation (e.g. director). It was equally learnt that Prof. Adimula accepted and led National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation team to the Department of Physics, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, in the year 2017 to do accreditation of the department. This implies that Prof Adimula came to accredit himself being a staff of this department at the time of the accreditation exercise. The action of Prof Adimula is a gross violation of academic ethics and act of conflict of interest which is a serious offence. It was the height of dishonesty and academic fraud anybody could have committed and by this, he is not fit to become a Vice-Chancellor of University.”

In his response, Adimula told The ICIR that the Nigerian University laws permitted that a visiting lecturer could take up any role from the institution he or she was visiting.

“The University laws permit it. It permits that a visiting lecturer can take up roles,” he said.

On whether he led an accreditation panel to FUOYE for accreditation, he said he had already left FUOYE in September 2017 before he was called upon in December same year for the assignment.

Olayide Lawal, on the other hand, has been accused of sexual harassment during his employment as a lecturer at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, before coming to FUOYE.

The group accused FUOYE management under the leadership the outgoing VC of providing a cover-up for him.

“Our investigation on this matter revealed that Prof. Lawal was investigated at the Olabisi Onabanjo University and when he heard that he will be dismissed for the offence, he ran to the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, for assistance. We were told that after his discussion with Prof. Kayode Soremekun, he quickly withdrew his service from the Olabisi Onabanjo University and moved to the Federal University Oye-Ekiti so that he can escape judgment. Sir, it is unthinkable that Prof. Olayide Lawal is vying to occupy the position of a vice-chancellor of a University with his questionable background,” it said.

Olajide could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report as his phone had remained switched off many times this reporter tried to contact him through calls and text messages.

Advertisement

Council chairman avoids questions

Every attempt to reach out to Yahuza, chairman FUOYE Governing Council, was unsuccessful. He said he was in a meeting and asked this reporter to call him back in an hour’s time. When this reporter called him around 11:41 am on Sunday, he did not pick, including subsequent calls put across to his phone around 1:55 pm.

He also did not reply to a text message sent to his phone around 2:23 pm.

Below are the snapshots of the petition by the ITW: