Senate passes bill seeking revert to old national anthem

News
Insecurity: Buhari hosts members of Nigerian Senate to dinner
THE Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, May 27, passed the National Anthem Bill 2024 seeking to revert the current national anthem ‘Arise, O Compatriots,’ to the old anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”.

The lawmakers argued that the old anthem evoked more emotional connections with the Nigerian people.

They also noted that the current anthem is a product of a military junta and does not reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.

The bill, which passed through the first and second readings at the Senate, on Thursday, May 23, now awaits assent into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The ICIR reported how the bill was also passed by the House of Representatives on the same day, scaling through the first, second and third reading.

Providing insight into the reason for the passage of  “A Bill for an Act to Provide for National Anthem, 2024,”  the Senate leader, Bamidele Opeyemi,  who sponsored the bill, said the old anthem aligned with the vision of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and would promote national unity.

The old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” whose lyrics were written by Lilian Jean Williams in 1959, and sung between 1960 and 1978, was replaced with the current “Arise, O Compatriots” in 1978.

While lending support to the motion, the senator representing Enugu North, Okechuukwu  Ezea, explained that the old anthem evoked more emotional connections with the Nigerian people.

Another senator who spoke in favour of the bill, Tahir Monguno, representing Borno North, added that the current anthem is a product of a military junta and does not reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.

On his part, the senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, said “If Nigeria will get the National  anthem right, we will get Nigeria right.”

Read Also:

‘All those who call me Baba Go Slow will see’… Buhari promises tougher second administration
‘It’s an international embarrassment’, Melaye says on DSS-EFCC face-off
‘To sell our oil’, Nigeria should do everything to frustrate sale of electric cars — Ekweremadu
‘Warri no dey carry last’ — Twitter responses to theft of mace at Senate

Also, speaking on the importance of going back to the anthem the House Leader of the National Assembly, Ihonvbere, emphasised the need for Nigerians to see the anthem as a national symbol and sign of authority, one which does not deny the realities.

While opposing the bill, the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, noted that the old anthem had a colonial tag which was the reason for the new anthem.

Chinda further questioned the importance of the anthem change at a time of more important challenges in the country.

However, the bill was given an expedited hearing and subsequently passed by the lawmakers.

The old anthem, composed to music by Frances Berda, read: 

Nigeria we hail thee

Our own dear native land

Though tribe and tongue may differ

In brotherhood we stand

Nigerians all and proud to serve

Our sovereign motherland

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign

In peace or battle honour

And this we count as gain

To pass unto our children

A banner without stain

O God of all creation

Grant this our one request


     

     

    Help us to build a nation

    Where no man is oppressed

    And so with peace and plenty

    Nigeria may be blessed.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

