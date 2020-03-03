Senate seeks upgrade of Federal University, Yaba to broaden tech, research in Nigeria

THE Senate has proposed for the upgrade of the Federal University of Technology, Yaba into a university to broaden the scope of research and technology in the nation.

The proposed bill by Solomon Adeola representing Lagos west senatorial district is geared towards expanding the experiences gained in technology by prospective students which in turn creates the needed manpower to drive technology in Nigeria.

The bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology Yaba and for other matters connected therewith, 2020 (SB. 85)” also seeks to emit a chunk of equipped, trained and skilled personnel if enacted into law.

Supporting the bill, Ayo Akinyelure representing Ondo central district held that with the passage of the bill, the institution will have the opportunity to be renamed and acquire more land to expand the experiences gained in tech.

“Everybody knows the importance of having the necessary manpower that is well trained in technology. This Bill is to upgrade this institution to a university and allow for research so as to be able to get necessary manpower to drive the need for our nation,” Barau Jibrin, representing Kano north senatorial district had said.

Senator representing Kebbi central district, Adamu Aliero was also of the opinion that there was no way Nigeria could develop technologically without concentrating on science and technology.

“We are simply asking the federal government to upgrade the institution to a full-fledged University. I, therefore, support this Bill,”- Aliero said.

However, Senator Boroffice Ajayi from Ondo North district noted that it was important that the institution adhered strictly to technology if the bill was passed into law.

“I hope that when we go into the public hearing these issues will be emphasized,” Ajayi stressed.

Contributing, the senate president Ahmed Lawal stressed the need to focus and refocus the educational system to provide for professionals with requisite skills for the 21st Century.

“I think the time has come to insist that the Federal Ministry of Education & NBTE are kept on their toes to ensure institutions are restricted to those courses they have originally been established to produce.”

He called for a review of the nations educational curriculum while ensuring the nation has people ensuring a working digital economy.

“This is one Bill that is well focused on ensuring we upgrade the polytechnic to university status. We should have this process as quickly as possible,” Lawal said.

The bill was thereafter read for the second time.

Established in 1947, the Federal University of Technology, nee Federal College of Technology, Yaba was the first higher institution in Nigeria to establish a Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, with linkages with the world of commerce and industry.

On May 23, 2019, the Senate had passed a bill to convert the Yaba College of Technology (YABATCH) to City University of Technology in a bid bridge technological challenges in the country, now the lawmakers want an upgrade of the institution.