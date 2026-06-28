SERAP gives NASS leaders 7 days to probe N6.3bn constituency fund

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, seven days to refer allegations involving the diversion or failure to account for more than N6.3 billion in constituency project funds to anti-corruption agencies for investigation and possible prosecution.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, made the demand in a letter dated June 27, 2026, to the National Assembly, noting that the organisation shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel the National Assembly to probe the allegations contained in the Auditor-General of the Federation’s 2022 Annual Report, published on September 9, 2025.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and the National Assembly to comply with our request in the public interest,” SERAP said.

The organisation urged the National Assembly leaders to publicly disclose the identities of contractors and companies that allegedly received constituency project funds without executing the projects, including details of their shareholders and beneficial owners.

“The allegations involve several federal ministries, departments and agencies, including the Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON); the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom; the Federal Polytechnic, Udana; the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP); and the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS),” he added.

According to SERAP, the Auditor-General’s report documented several cases of payments into private bank accounts, contracts awarded without due process, payments for contracts that were allegedly not executed, or for services not rendered, undocumented expenditures, inflated contracts, procurement irregularities, and failures to account for public funds.

“According to the 2022 audited report, contained in pages 367 to 396, the Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON or Council) Abuja paid over ‘N22 million [N22,944,565.16] into the private account of some members of staff of the Council from the Constituency Projects Fund Account. There ‘was no evidence of the utilisation of the funds and no explanations on the purpose for the payment of such amount into the individual accounts,” SERAP said.

The organisation also alleged that the council awarded consultancy contracts worth more than N12.03 million in 2021 for the development of modern abattoirs in Kebbi State and the supervision of seven projects in Kebbi, Jigawa and Abuja. However, the report allegedly found no evidence they were delivered, including bills of quantities and engineering designs.

“The money was to ‘produce bills of quantity, architectural design, structural design, mechanical design, and electrical designs for the contracts and supervision. But the items could not be found,” he added.

SERAP said the Auditor-General further alleged that EHORECON processed questionable constituency project transactions totaling more than N1.8 billion, as Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, allegedly paid over N279.7 million to three contractors in 2022 for youth and women’s empowerment and vocational training projects in Niger and Plateau states without supporting documentation.

The organisation added that the report also alleged another N279.7 million was paid as mobilisation fees without documentation, while more than N629.4 million was disbursed to contractors who allegedly did not meet procurement requirements, with no evidence of due process or contract advertisements.

SERAP highlighted alleged irregularities involving the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom State, including over N407 million paid as mobilisation fees without supporting documents, more than N399 million allegedly paid to unqualified contractors, contracts inflated by over N192 million, more than N279 million spent on projects that were not fully executed, N50 million allegedly paid for an unexecuted borehole project, and over N83 million disbursed without the required approvals and documentation.

The organisation further alleged that NAPTIP awarded contracts worth over N21.8 million in violation of procurement rules, paid more than N176.8 million for logistics and consultancy services without supporting documents, and disbursed over N94 million for projects that were allegedly never executed.

According to SERAP, the Auditor-General also reported that NILDS failed to submit audited financial statements covering 2012 to 2022, did not remit more than N15 million in stamp duties, and spent N1.6 million without authorisation from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

SERAP argued that corruption in constituency projects deprives poor and vulnerable Nigerians of essential public services and development benefits, while undermining public trust in government institutions.

It urged the National Assembly to demonstrate leadership by ensuring accountability in the management of constituency project funds, adding that the allegations, if proven, would amount to violations of the Constitution, the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, and the Public Procurement Act 2007, all of which require transparency, accountability and due process in the management of public resources.