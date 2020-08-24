SERAP wants Buhari to investigate missing corruption case files, threatens to sue

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate alleged missing corruption case files of some highly placed persons that are under investigation.

According to a report by Sunday Punch, the case files of 15 high-profile individuals, including the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, Peter Nwabaoshi, a lawmaker and others facing graft and other criminal charges have disappeared.

The report says files cases of non-declaration of assets and possession of foreign accounts of Bassey Akpan, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East; Stella Oduah, senator representing Anambra North, Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation and other NFF officials among others were reportedly missing.

While reacting to the news, SERAP on Monday said the president investigate and probe the allegations noting that Nigerians deserve to know.

“We urge President Buhari to effectively probe and uncover the whereabouts of alleged missing corruption case files of 15 high-profile individuals. Nigerians deserve to know,” it said.

The organisation vowed to approach the court “to ensure the case files are found and accountability, if action is not urgently taken.”

It added that grand corruption and impunity will continue unabated if the corruption cases of 15 individuals are reportedly not found.

“Grand corruption and impunity will remain a commonplace as long as the whereabouts of alleged missing corruption case files of 15 high-profile individuals remain unknown.

“We will work to uncover the whereabouts of the case files and to ensure justice for victims of corruption,” SERAP said.