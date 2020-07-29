Serial fraudster bags 53 years for N17.1m fraud in Lagos

JUSTICE Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday sentenced a serial fraudster, Aliyu Zakari to 53 years imprisonment for N17.1million fraud.

The convict, who was prosecuted by the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pleaded guilty to a six-count charges of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

Zakari was convicted for fraudulently taking delivery of some bags worth N17, 136, 450.00 from his victim, Obiezuono Adaeze of Maglo Tech Inter Limited.

Franklin Ofoma, Prosecution counsel, in the course of the trial, invited witnesses and tendered documents that were admitted in evidence by the court, while the defendant testified for himself and had just one witness.

Justice Solebo in his judgment convicted the defendant and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment on counts one to five and three years on count six.