Seven children rescued as fire guts Lagos orphanage

gas explosion

AN inferno caused by a power surge has gutted an orphanage home in the Aguda area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the fire engulfed a storey building where the orphanage is located. The power surge was said to have been triggered from an air conditioning unit inside the building.

LASEMA, in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, on Monday, July 17, disclosed that about seven children were rescued from the incident.

“The fire which had initially spread to the storage room of the home has been extinguished with dampening down concluded.

“A one-storey building housing an orphanage/motherless babies home was engulfed by fire which reportedly started from an air conditioning unit in the house due to a power surge which was said to have quickly spread out.

“A total of seven boys with ages ranging between one and seven years were quickly evacuated from the Home and safely relocated to the compound opposite the Home.

“Management Team of the Home informed LRT of plans to relocate the children to the house of the owner of the Home temporarily, to ensure their welfare was sustained,” the statement read. 

The incident came shortly after a gas explosion caused a fire outbreak at a residential building on Cachol Street in the Ojo area of Lagos on Saturday, July 15.

The ICIR reported that an occupant of the building was cooking in the corridor when the explosion occurred.

“The call came in at about 9:05 am and we were able to isolate the fire to only the building alone while adjoining buildings were safe from the gas-induced fire,” the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services said.

    Similarly, an explosion in June at Ijaiye, beside the Apostolic Church in the Agege area of the state, affected four persons – three females and one male.

    A shop where gas cylinders were stored caught fire. 

    According to reports, one of the gas cylinders exploded due to gas leakage and, in the process, caught fire, affecting the shop whilst other shops and adjoining buildings were salvaged.

    Also, the LASEMA had earlier urged the state government to conduct regular drills on safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks in the state.

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

