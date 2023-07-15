29.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Gas explosion razes building in Lagos

Beloved JOHN
Beloved JOHN

Related

A gas explosion has caused a fire outbreak at a residential building on Cachol Street in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 15, after a camp gas exploded in the eight-room bungalow.

According to the spokesperson of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Amodu Shakiri, an occupant of the building, was cooking in the corridor when the explosion occurred.

“The call came in at about 9:05 am and we were able to isolate the fire to only the building alone while adjoining buildings were safe from the gas-induced fire,” he said.

“One of the occupants of the building was cooking with a camp gas when it exploded and the building was severely burnt with content therein. We also found that the passage was used as their kitchen because there was no specific area identified as a kitchen on the premises. We also counted not less than six camp gases in there.”

Shakiri noted that the incident would have been fatal if not for the intervention of some officers from the Ojo military cantonment.

He said the officers protected firefighters who were carrying out their duties.

The incident led to the destruction of many properties. However, there were no casualties.

The occupants of the building escaped unhurt.

There have been several cases of gas explosion in Lagos.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Last month, an explosion at Ijaiye, beside the Apostolic Church in the Agege area of the state, affected four persons – three females and one male.

    A shop where gas cylinders was stored caught fire. According to reports, one of the gas cylinders exploded as a result of gas leakage and in the process caught fire, affecting the shop whilst other shops and adjoining buildings were salvaged.

    The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has also urged the state government to conduct regular drills on safety measures regarding gas handling.

    The body said it is only way to prevent tragic but avoidable deaths from gas explosions in the state.

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    NDLEA investigates killing of two-year-old by operative

    THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it is investigating the killing...
    News

    Sit-at-home: IPOB warns Army against extra-judicial killings in South-East

    THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Nigerian Army against carrying out...
    Entertainment

    BBN All Stars edition to premiere July 23

    THE 8th season of Africa's biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, is scheduled...
    Climate Change

    Benue, Kogi States mostly unprepared, despite early flood predictions

    Despite early warnings by relevant federal agencies of imminent flooding in 2023 than previous...
    News

    Two NAF pilots injured as aircraft crashes in Benue

    A NIGERIAN Air Force (NAF) FT-7NI trainer aircraft has crashed in Makurdi, Benue State...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Education under Buhari’s eight-year administration

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    Supreme Court rejects PDP’s request for Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Competition, market forces to moderate petrol prices downward over time – NNPCLtd GCEO

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    ‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    NDLEA investigates killing of two-year-old by operative

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.