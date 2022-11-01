34.1 C
Abuja

Fire guts building on Lagos Island

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Fire
Fire guts Victoria Island building
FIRE has gutted a building located on Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fire was said to have been caused by a generator explosion, which occurred in the early hours of today.

According to a video obtained by The ICIR, a car parked near the building, where the explosion happened, caught fire.

 

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident.
According to a statement by the agency, nine persons, all of them male adults, suffered burns and injuries and were taken to an undisclosed hospital.

“Investigation gathered at the scene revealed the fire emanated from the generator house,” it read.

It said that first responders, including officials of LASEMA and Lagos Fire Service and Rescue, prevented the fire from spreading.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy.

