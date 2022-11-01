Again, fire rages in Yaba

SOME hours after fire razed an uncompleted bank building in Victoria Island, Lagos, another fire incident has been reported this evening on a commercial building located behind the popular Tejuosho Market, Yaba, on the Lagos mainland.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) via Twitter, the second fire incident involved the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market.

The statement, signed by the Director, LSFRS, Adeseye Margaret, said the fire was subdued by firefighters.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is battling an inferno at the Tailor Market behind the ultra-modern Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos. The fire which involved the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market is being subdued by the Lagos Firefighters. Update to follow as the situation unfolds,” it read.

Today’s two fire incidents came barely a week after the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, unveiled 62 brand new fire apparatus, consisting of fire trucks and support vehicles.