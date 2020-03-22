Breaking: Confirmed COVID-19 cases now 30 in Nigeria

THE Federal Government on Sunday at about 5:28 pm announced that COVID-19 cases in Nigeria have risen to 30.

Three additional cases have just been confirmed.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its verified Twitter handle put the number of active cases at 28 while two have been discharged.

The body noted that though no death has so far been recorded in the country, two of the new cases just returned from a trip abroad while one is a contact from one of the confirmed cases.

“Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria. Three cases are returning travellers and one is a contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC stated. “As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths.”

The NCDC, however, put out a toll-free-line: 080097000010 for members of the public to report any suspected cases.

It is also working in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, alongside other bodies to prevent further spread of the virus.

Some of these include the suspension of train stations, schools, National Youth Service Corps, Churches, Mosques, and every form of public gathering.

The public is advised to also imbibe good hygiene and sanitation, proper washing of hands as well as maintaining social distance.

However, despite these recommendations, a number of religious houses, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and prominent government workers still maintain normal gathering.

The Lagos State and FCT, for instance, restricted number of public meetings to 30.

On Saturday evening, the Lagos state government reduced the figure to 20. The order was implemented with supports from the Police.

COVID-19 currently has no cure.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is yet to announce any antidote but nations such as China, US are considering the use of chloroquine as a clinical trial.