Seven weeks after leaving APC, Agboola, Akeredolu’s deputy dumps PDP

By Vincent UFUOMA

AGBOOLA Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor on Monday officially announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This comes seven weeks after Ajayi dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP earlier in June. He was elected alongside Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of the state on the platform of APC but reportedly parted ways with the governor over his political ambition.

His hope of clinching the PDP’s governorship ticket for the state’s forthcoming election was dashed when he lost the party’s primary to his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede.

Ever since he lost, there have been speculations about him defecting from the PDP to seek his ambition in the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

However, in a tweet on Monday, Ajayi who has since been having a running battle with Akeredolu, announced his resignation to join the ZLP on Monday.

He thanked the party leadership for the warmth welcome given to him as he joined the party.

“Today 10th August 2020, I resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party to join the Zenith Labour party to further my aspirations.

“I appreciate the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period I rejoined the party,” Ajayi said.

This has however generated mixed- reactions from Nigerians.

While some condemned his political instability, others applauded his tenacity.

A Twitter user @itsTundexyfied, tweeted; “Ain’t you ashamed of yourself? Why are you just self centered? Instead of you to be where ondo and Nigeria at large should be moved forward…. You are always in a destructive zone…. Just like the way you and @RotimiAkeredolu ruled the state badly and made it person thing.”

Another user who goes by the name @eyiteeonline, also tweeted, “I like your never give up spirit even though you’re fighting a lost battle. Keep pushing. Some people dey your back.”