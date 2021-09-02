Seventy-three students kidnapped in fresh attack by bandits in Zamfara -Police

The State Police Spokesperson Mohammed Shehu confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

“The abduction followed the invasion of the school by a large number of armed bandits that occurred today (Wednesday) at exactly 1122hrs,” he said.

“The command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ayuba N Elkanah has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.”

According to Shehu, the Police had asked residents, especially parents and relatives of the abducted students, to be patient and continue to pray for the success of the rescue operation.

He stated that security had been beefed up at Kaya village to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

The state government has already directed the restriction of all kinds of vehicular movement both from within and outside the state in light of this recent attack.

At the end of the meeting, the government, through the Commissioner for Information in Zamfara Ibrahim Dosara, announced the restriction of the movement of vehicles in and out of the state.

A total of 317 students were abducted from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe during an attack in February, six months before bandits kidnapped at least 20 persons comprising students and officials from the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura.

