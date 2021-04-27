Shasha market crisis: FG gives relief packages to 982 victims

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has facilitated the distribution of relief packages to 982 victims of the Shasha market crisis.

The ICIR had earlier reported how the traders lost millions to the Yoruba-Fulani clash at the market in February.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator of NEMA South West region, Mr. Akiode Saheed, while handing over the relief materials to both the leaders of the two tribes dominating the market, Ba’ale of Shasha market, Akinade Ajani and the Seriki Shasha, Alhaji Haruna Maiyesin said the president facilitated the materials.

“We are here with Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (OYSEMA) for the direct distribution of relief assistance as approved by President Mohammadu Buhari upon the request of the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who has graciously approved these relief materials to be distributed to all affected victims of Shasha market crisis, which occurred on 12th February this year.”

Items distributed included 10kg of rice, beans, garri, 20kg of vegetable oil, sachets of tomato paste, seasoning and salt.

In their remarks, leaders of Yoruba and Hausa communities, the Baale of Shasha and Seriki Shasha, expressed gratitude to President Mohammadu Buhari for reaching out to them in what they described as their ‘trying time’.

They, however, urged both the Federal and Oyo State government to expedite action on the market reconstruction, especially as the rainy season approaches.

The Baale of Shasha, Akinade Ajani, lauded the president for the assistance, just as he solicited more support, noting that the destruction of the market, as a result of the mayhem, greatly affected many families and people’s sources of livelihoods.

“Government should expedite actions on the market reconstruction so that things will not get worse. You all know that the rains are here already and if actions are not expedited on helping us reconstruct the market people’s wares and properties will be further destroyed by the rains.”

Babaloja of Shasha market, Chief Rashidi Popoola also noted that peace has returned in the market, but traders have not been able to erect structures that will prevent rain from destroying their wares.