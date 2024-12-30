Shoddy contract execution, neglect leave Kano’s health centres in deplorable state

By Hadiza Musa YUSUF

IN 2023, several projects aimed at improving healthcare delivery were commissioned across Kano State. However, this investigation reveals that poor jobs by contractors and lax oversight by government agencies have undermined these efforts.

From leaking roofs in newly built facilities at, Baburi and Rangaza wards, to an abandoned decade-old project in Dandaji, there is a recurring trend of poor supervision as well as disregard for the procurement law.

During a heavy rainstorm in mid-2024, Sadiya Isah rushed her five-year-old son to the health post dispensary in Dariya, a community in Baburi ward, Tudun Wada Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State. Desperation had driven her to find immediate medical attention for her child.

“My son was shivering and I thought he was going to die,” she recalled, her voice heavy with emotion. With no other health facility nearby, Sadiya said the health post dispensary offered their only hope.

She recalled that as they entered the building, the rain intensified, flooding parts of the dispensary.

“It was raining and the water was coming in through the roof and the windows. The walls had cracks, and the rain just poured in,” Sadiya explained.

She said the dispensary staff scrambled to contain the rain, mopping and using buckets to clear the water, while trying to attend to her son.

“The staff were doing their best, but the condition of the building made things very difficult for them,” she recalled.

For decades, residents of rural communities such as Yammawa, Dan Ariba, Fan Qura, Dakutiku, Hayin Yola, Dokartanya, Dariya and Yalwa, in Tudun Wada LGA had faced challenges accessing healthcare. The nearest medical facility is located at least 10 kilometers away.

In 2023, the contract for a new health post dispensary was awarded in Dariya for the sum of N11,798,710.67 to Mohammed Sani Global Services Ltd.

However, few months after the project was completed, residents said it failed to meet standard expectations as it had leaking roofs which prevented proper use of the facility during the rainy season.

A cleaner and security guard at the facility, Isah Abdulkarim Dariya, said they did not expect the roof of the newly constructed building in December 2023 to leak during the following rainy season.

“We were happy when the government built this dispensary because a lot of communities can now access healthcare. But now, we’re pleading with the contractor to come and fix the leaking roof,” he said.

“Every time it rains, the roof leaks, and it damages our medical supplies. We have to pack everything up, and patients end up getting soaked. Afterwards, we have to clean up the facility,” he said. The security guard said despite complaints and visits of government officials on inspections, the issue has remained unaddressed.

He recalled a recent incident where a woman receiving an intravenous fluid was forced to move from the spot due to the leaking roof.

“We had to find another spot because the rain was coming through the ceiling where she had been lying. We couldn’t leave her there, it wasn’t safe anymore,” he explained.

A resident of the Dariya community, Shuaibu Isah Haladu, who at the time of her visit on August 25 said he was representing Sale Ginsau, the officer – in charge of the health post. Haladu, who said the officer was away on an outreach, expressed concern about the state of the health post.

“The ceiling is leaking badly. If we put a bucket under it, it fills up quickly, and it’s not just one place, it’s mostly the entire ceiling. Our records and books have been damaged beyond repair. They’ve all been soaked, and we’ve had to pack them away,” he stated.

He said the health post dispensary serves between 20 and 40 patients daily and claimed that the roofing of the dispensary was poorly constructed and needed to be replaced.

The constituency project document

A physical assessment of the facility revealed that the building appears in good shape on the surface. However, upon a closer inspection, discolored ceilings and damages were noticed.

No succour despite N11m Dariya contract

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), sets the minimum standard for primary health care in Nigeria. It states that a health post dispensary should contain two rooms with cross ventilation. Also, walls and roof must be in good condition with functional doors and netted windows. However, though the Dariya health post meets other standards, it failed to meet the roofing and wall standard prescribed by the NPHCDA.

Hafsat Abubakar Gaya, who works as a site supervisor at Mc Dream Concept Ltd; a real estate company in Kano, explained that the lifespan of a roof is between 20 to 25 years before it develops any defect. She said for a roof to possibly develop faults within months or a year of construction is a sign of poor work or proof that substandard materials were used.

How Kano works ministry breached procurement law

In 2023, the Kano State government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing awarded the contract for the construction of a health post dispensary in Baburi ward for 11,798,710.67 to Mohammed Sani Global Ltd.

The company was incorporated on September 22, 2015. However, the status of the company in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) portal shows that it is inactive. According to NG-check, the company’s registered office address is No. 85, Ibrahim Taiwo Road with Mohammed Sani Murtala, Garba Umar and Adamu Aliyu Nuhu as directors.

This reporter placed a call to Mohammed Sani, the contractor responsible for the project, on September 5, 2024 and when asked if he knew that his company was inactive on the CAC portal, He said “I am not aware that I have to pay my annual returns to CAC but I am aware of the taxes paid to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and I do that,” he said.

The award of contracts to an inactive company is a direct breach of Section 31(4) (d) of the Kano State Public Procurement Act 2022. The section states that a bid or tender shall be excluded from any particular procurement proceeding if, “the bidder is in arrears regarding payment of due taxes, charges, pensions or social insurance contribution, unless such bidders have obtained a lawful permit with respect to allowance or difference of such outstanding payment in instillments.”

Chapter 16 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA, 2020) makes it a statutory prerequisite for every company in Nigeria to file annual returns yearly. Failure to do so is a contravention of sections 417 – 424 of the CAMA, 2020, which states that, “every company must make and deliver their annual returns to the CAC every year.”

Also, section 27 (3) states that, “Public officers and members of tender boards and all procurement bodies shall ensure that: (3) The goods, works or services procured are of satisfactory quality.

However, both the contractor and the state ministry of works failed to adhere to this provision that ensures quality checks of contracts.

Speaking further, Sani said that he never personally visited the project site.

“To be honest, I didn’t go to the site myself, but I sent my engineers, and they did the work,” he said, adding, “I don’t even know the exact location, but I know it was in Baburi ward. We have a lot of projects, so I don’t keep track.”

When informed of the leaking roof, Sani appeared unaware of the issue. Attributing it to the rainy season, he said, “It’s probably because of the rain. Even my own house is leaking.”

He addedl “We followed everything outlined in the contract. Since there is extra work needed now, I haven’t collected my retention fee. Once the ministry conducts their inspection and confirms the additional work required, we will go back and repair it.”

“I think I received about 50 per cent, but I can’t remember exactly. What I do know is that the ministry hasn’t paid me in full, although I know they’re still processing it,” he said.

Substandard materials undermine building structure – CSO

The Executive Director of Victory Health and Education Awareness Initiative and a budget expert, Salisu Yusuf, raised concerns regarding the use of substandard materials in construction projects.

He emphasised the long-term consequences of poor-quality materials, noting that the integrity of any construction should be the priority for contractors and the government.

“If a building starts leaking before it is even used or within some months of completion, just imagine how it will be in a few years. The problem isn’t just about the roofing; if substandard materials are used on the roof, there’s a high chance that other parts of the building, like the walls or foundation, are also compromised.”

He explained that substandard materials not only undermine the structure itself but can also damage equipment and facilities.

“When it comes to constituency projects, it’s all about the people. Whether it’s construction, supply, or anything else, don’t look at yourself or what you’ll gain. Focus on how it will benefit the community,” he said.

Similarly, a project was awarded 2023 by Kano State Ministry of Works to Boko Agro Allied Nig. Ltd for the construction of Health Centre type C2 in Rangaza ward of Ungoggo Local Government Area (L.G.A) for N17,617,281.10.

Billed for completion in three months, as stated in the award letter from the Ministry of Works, the health centre, was still being constructed on September 5 when this reporter visited the site. It ought to have been completed in December, 2023.

Findings also revealed out that the project was built in the vicinity of an already existing Primary Health Centre, (PHC) in Sabon Gari/Gundimi in Rangaza ward which contains two rooms and a washroom. The project as seen by this reporter has a coloured ceiling which indicates it is leaking even before being put to use. This was confirmed by the guard at the facility Jibril Zannuni, and also a resident of Gundimi.

When this reporter called the number listed for Boko Agro Allied Nig. Ltd in the contract award document to know why he built the project within the vicinity of an existing PHC, the receiver, who confirmed that he owns the company, refused to provide his name, saying he was not the right person to speak on the contract. He promised to forward his manager’s phone number, but never did.

This reporter followed up with calls and text messages but the contractor never responded. However, while on the site, Zannuni, the guard revealed that the contractor he knew was not Boko Allied but Bunyaminu Basaraki. He put a call and handed over the phone to this reporter.

While speaking to him, Basaraki confirmed that he was in charge of the contract and denied being Boko Agro Allied. When asked if he bought the contract from Boko Agro Allied, he evaded the question but insisted he was in charge of the project. He, however, failed to disclose the name of his company.

This reporter then informed Bunyaminu that she would obtain his contact information from Zannuni for further discussion on the project. Upon reaching out to Zannuni again, he clarified that “Bunyaminu is a busy politician and that’s why, perhaps, he didn’t pick your calls.”

Further checks revealed Bunyaminu’s full name as Bunyaminu Musa Adamu, the chairman of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP ) in Ungoggo Local Government Area. The politician himself confirmed this to the reporter.

After text messages, WhatsApp and again made several calls, he answered and said, “I saw your messages. I am currently busy and on my way to attend a seminar at Dawakin Kudu LGA. I will send you all the contract information that you asked for when I am back.”

Asked again if he is Boko Agro Allied, he said in Hausa: “Ni wakilin shi ne,” which means “I am his representative.” The representative, however, was yet to send the requested information as at October 30, 2024.

Breach of contract from both the ministry of works and contractor

While Boko Agro Allied is an active company on CAC, having been registered on October 21, 2020, the company was less than three years when it was awarded the contract as seen in the contract award letter dated October, 13, 2023.

Both the federal and Kano State public procurement laws mandate that contractors seeking to be awarded contracts must meet several compliance requirements. For example, Section 31 (1) of the Kano Procurement Act states that, “All bidders, in addition, to requirement contained in any solicitation document, shall possess the following; (a) Professional and technical qualification to carry out particular procurement.”

The qualification also includes the submission of a valid tax clearance certificate which usually takes up to three years.

Section 85 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) outlines the rules for issuing a Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC). It specifies that a TCC will be granted if the taxpayer has paid all taxes due for the preceding three years or, alternatively, if the taxpayer was not liable to pay tax during that period.

The section also highlights that a TCC is mandatory for certain transactions involving government agencies, ministries, and banks. Some of these transactions include securing government contracts, loans, and licenses. If a company or individual seeks to engage in such dealings, they must present their TCC to prove compliance with tax obligations.

The award of project is a breach of Section 27 (3) and (5) of the Kano Procurement Act, 2022 which stipulates that; public officers and members of tender boards and all procurement bodies shall ensure that: “The goods, works or services procured are of satisfactory quality” and (5) which states, “The goods are delivered, services are provided, or the works are completed in a timely manner in accordance with the procuring entity’s priorities.”

However, by the time of this reporter’s visit, the work was ongoing and had missed the three month’s deadline for the project.

Dandaji medical centre turned into laundry

In 2023, a federal contract was awarded to Slash Visions Ltd for the completion and equipping of an abandoned medical center in Dandaji Kofar Ruwa ward, Dala Local Government Area.

The project, valued at N50 million, was facilitated through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency. According to Gov. spend.ng on December 20, 2023, the contractor received an initial payment of N12,471,248.07, representing 30 per cent mobilisation funds.

Despite promises, several lawmakers representing Dala constituency have failed to ensure the completion of the Dandaji medical centre, initially started in 2003.

A resident of Dandaji, Mujitapha Kabir Ishaq, said that over the years, different lawmakers had pledged to finish the project but these promises never materialised, leaving the facility in a state of neglect.

“Babangida Yakudima before the last election repaired the roofing and painted the building during his campaign,” Mujitapha explained, adding, “but when he lost the election, the project was abandoned again,” he said.

Dandaji community, with an estimated population of 5,000 people, remains without a health facility and residents are forced to travel to Dala Orthopedic Hospital or patronise private hospitals and pharmacies for treatment.

“This is a costly option for many,” Mujitapha added.

A middle-aged woman and mother, Rahama Umar, lives near the unfinished Dandaji Medical Centre. As an asthmatic patient, her proximity to the facility would ideally make it easier for her to access the care she urgently needs.

Unfortunately, the decade-long abandoned centre has forced her and other residents to travel to distant medical facilities to receive medical care.

“I don’t know if my frequent attacks are because I’m getting older,” Umar said, adding,“My asthmatic attacks have been happening more often. It could be triggered by extreme heat, a tiring day, or even emotions like happiness or sadness,” she said.

“If I don’t have my inhaler with me, they have to take me to a far medical facility for an IV injection because medication doesn’t work well with me,” she said.

According to her, it would have been a lot easier if the Dandaji medical centre was completed. “In that case, even my son or neighbour could easily take me there with if it’s night or daytime.”

“The last time any work was done was before the 2023 elections. Every time there’s a new election, they promise to finish it, but nothing ever happens,” she lamented.

When this reporter visited the health centre, the first thing that became evident was that the place had been turned into a laundry company with over 10 people washing/ironing.

One of the workers who wished to remain anonymous, said, “construction started in 2003, and it was halted shortly after. The work resumed in 2020 and then 2022 and it also stopped.”

“It was in the last phase (2022 to the campaign period of 2023) that the roof was reroofed and it was painted but that’s where it stopped,” he said.

Both Mujitapha and Umar called on the government and politicians to prioritise the completion of the medical centre and provide much-needed healthcare services to the community.

“We are tired of promises.The politicians need to fear God and fulfill their commitments. The people of Dandaji have been neglected for too long, Mujitapha said.”

Lawmaker reacts

When contacted on October 13, 2024, Babangida Alasan Yakudima, the immediate past lawmaker representing Dala constituency, said the project was abandoned before he assumed office in 2019.

“When the people demanded its completion, I included it in the 2020-2021 budget but the funds allocated were insufficient, and the then contractor did a shabby job,” Yakudima said.

Yakudima noted that he sought further solutions by increasing the project’s budget in the 2023 budget and raised the amount to N50 million because things were getting more expensive.

“The contractor has done more than the allocated funds could cover. His work has passed N25 million. He even started the work before receiving any payment.”

The lawmaker further attributed delays to funding challenges with the NPHCDA and leadership changes. He however, promised to follow up to see to its completion.

Breach of the procurement act, 2007

The contract was awarded to Slash Visions Limited, an active company listed on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) portal. Incorporated on October 13, 2020, the company’s stated business activities include operating as general contractors and merchants. Their scope extends to buying, selling, manufacturing, and dealing in various articles, products, systems, and appliances that align with the company’s objectives, or are commonly traded by businesses with similar purposes.

However, the project, facilitated by the NPHCDA, remains unused by the intended beneficiaries due to lack of completion. This contravenes the Public Procurement Act of 2007, specifically Sections 16(1)(e) and (f), which stipulates that public procurements must “achieve value for money and fitness for purpose” and promote both economy and efficiency. The NPHCDA, as the awarding agency, bears responsibility for ensuring the project meets these legal standards.

Also, under Section 37(1), payment for procurement must be settled “promptly and diligently.” However, the contractor, Alhaji Umar, claims delays in receiving funds from the NPHCDA, has left the facility unfinished.

Section 20(1) of the Act designates the NPHCDA’s accounting officer as the party responsible for supervising procurement processes and ensuring compliance with procurement laws. This includes planning, organising tenders, evaluating, and executing contracts. However, the agency did not comply with this to see its completion.

The Managing Director of Slash Visions Ltd, Umar Labaran, explained that the company began work on the site even before mobilisation by fixing the roofing, drainage, and making patches. He noted that after receiving 30 per cent of the mobilisation fee in December 2023, further payments stalled.

“The NPHCDA’s leadership-change complicated things; they’re focusing only on 2024 projects, neglecting 2023 obligations.” Umar added, “I’ve done over 40-60 per cent of the work. If payments come through, I’ll complete the project, but without funds, I can’t continue.”

“I have spoken with Hon. Yakudima and we are still pushing to get the funds released. I don’t want to abandon the project, but without payment, it’s difficult to proceed with the work,” he said.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Agency, ministry ignore FOI

On Monday, October 7, 2024, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request was sent to the Ministry of Works, Housing, and Transport. The request sought clarification on why the ministry awarded a contract of a health post dispensary in Dariya community to Mohammed Sani Global Services Ltd, an inactive company. It also inquired whether the ministry was aware of the leaking roofs at the newly built health post and the ongoing project at Rangaza which is ongoing by Boko Agro Allied Nig. Ltd.

Also, the FOI requested an explanation for the breach of contract concerning the Rangaza ward project and access to all related contract documents. However, the ministry has failed to respond to the FOI requests.

A separate FOI was also sent to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency regarding delays in the federal project at Dandaji Medical Centre. The inquiry sought financial progress reports and other relevant documents on the project’s completion. Again, the NPHCDA failed to respond to the request.

This investigation was done with suppor from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR.