Simvacy offers free mobile phone protection to journalists

Vincent UFUOMA
SIMVACY, a mobile security company, is offering a free mobile phone protection privacy service to journalists to help mitigate the risk of hacking by individuals and state actors such as security agencies.

This was revealed in a statement seen by The ICIR on Thursday.

Following countless attacks on the media and journalists across the globe, the company is supporting the press by giving away Simvacy numbers for free.

Simvacy addresses the problems associated with messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, WeChat Clubhouse and others requiring users to disclose personally identifiable information and private data.

The company would issue a discreet and secure phone number that is not publicly connected to a person’s identity

The phone number will act as a person’s digital identity, protecting their unique mobile number for 100 per cent privacy, without having to download yet another app.

“The critical issue with using any social messaging app is the app company’s requirement for your mobile number for the use of that app,”  said CEO and Co-Founder Jack Flanagan.

“People don’t really think about giving their personal information to the app companies because they want to use them and assume that the app will be safe. Otherwise, how could these apps be available from provider stores? Unfortunately, and seemingly without much alternative, we share our mobile numbers freely and without concern for privacy.

“Your data is yours. With Simvacy, you won’t need a different SIM card, provide any personal details or download and any apps – you can even pay in crypto. Simply choose a number from the United States, United Kingdom or Canada. Finally, mobile users can have security and privacy across their messaging apps. A person’s phone number represents a massive risk of personal privacy and identity.”

Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

