Sit-at-home: Enugu CP orders manhunt of enforcers

THE Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has issued a directive for the tracking and arrest of sit-at-home enforcers.

In a statement on Saturday, Ammani instructed his men to deploy the necessary resources to disrupt the enforcement of the sit-at-home order in the state.

READ ALSO:

Kanu condemns killings, sit-at-home in South-East – Soludo

Sit-at-home: Soludo offers amnesty to unknown gunmen in Anambra

Sit-at-home: IPOB supports our stance on resumption of work on Mondays – Soludo

“You are directed to ensure that there is no disruption of businesses and other activities of law-abiding residents under the guise of enforcing illegitimate sit-at-home order in any part of the state.

- Advertisement -

“I urge all and sundry to remain vigilant, go about their lawful businesses and resist succumbing to the antics of the miscreants, including the spread of tension-causing fake news,” he noted.

He encouraged residents to cooperate with the police and provide relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

Gunmen enforcing a five-day sit-at-home order by the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, had attacked the New Market area of the state in the early hours of Saturday.

A police van was set ablaze in the process, and, at least, three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed during the attack.

Ekpa’s sit-at-home order was met with resistance by IPOB members who had earlier released a statement urging residents to ignore the directive.