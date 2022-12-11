34.1 C
Abuja

Sit-at-home: Enugu CP orders manhunt of enforcers

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has issued a directive for the tracking and arrest of sit-at-home enforcers.

In a statement on Saturday, Ammani instructed his men to deploy the necessary resources to disrupt the enforcement of the sit-at-home order in the state.

READ ALSO:

Kanu condemns killings, sit-at-home in South-East – Soludo

Sit-at-home: Soludo offers amnesty to unknown gunmen in Anambra

Sit-at-home: IPOB supports our stance on resumption of work on Mondays &#8211; Soludo

“You are directed to ensure that there is no disruption of businesses and other activities of law-abiding residents under the guise of enforcing illegitimate sit-at-home order in any part of the state.

- Advertisement -

“I urge all and sundry to remain vigilant, go about their lawful businesses and resist succumbing to the antics of the miscreants, including the spread of tension-causing fake news,” he noted.

He encouraged residents to cooperate with the police and provide relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

Gunmen enforcing a five-day sit-at-home order by the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, had attacked the New Market area of the state in the early hours of Saturday.

A police van was set ablaze in the process, and, at least, three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed during the attack.

Ekpa’s sit-at-home order was met with resistance by IPOB members who had earlier released a statement urging residents to ignore the directive.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

President Buhari departs Abuja for United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will depart for Washington, USA, on Sunday, December 11 to join...
Health

Why Africa must sustain investments in immunization – Senegal’s president

SENEGAL's President Macky Sall has called on African leaders to make immunization a priority. Sall...
News

Investigate allegation of 10,000 forced abortions, UN tells Nigeria

THE United Nations has urged the Nigerian authorities to investigate reports of systemic and...
Factcheck

Viral video does not show APC national chairman being stripped naked in Nasarawa

A viral video showing a man being assaulted has surfaced online with a claim...
Media News

Premium Times’ Hassan Adebayo wins 2022 WSIJ Award

The head of the Investigative and Data desk of the Premium Times,  Hassan Adebayo,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePresident Buhari departs Abuja for United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.