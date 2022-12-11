Sit-at-home: Enugu CP orders manhunt of enforcers

THE Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has issued a directive for the tracking and arrest of sit-at-home enforcers.
In a statement on Saturday, Ammani instructed his men to deploy the necessary resources to disrupt the enforcement of the sit-at-home order in the state.
“You are directed to ensure that there is no disruption of businesses and other activities of law-abiding residents under the guise of enforcing illegitimate sit-at-home order in any part of the state.
“I urge all and sundry to remain vigilant, go about their lawful businesses and resist succumbing to the antics of the miscreants, including the spread of tension-causing fake news,” he noted.
He encouraged residents to cooperate with the police and provide relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.
Gunmen enforcing a five-day sit-at-home order by the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, had attacked the New Market area of the state in the early hours of Saturday.
A police van was set ablaze in the process, and, at least, three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed during the attack.
Ekpa’s sit-at-home order was met with resistance by IPOB members who had earlier released a statement urging residents to ignore the directive.
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.