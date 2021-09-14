Six Nigerians listed among global financiers of terrorism

— 1min read

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Emirate Federal Cabinet named the culprits in resolution Number 83 of 2021 during its meeting in Abu Dhabi, the country’s capital, on Monday.

The six Nigerians, include Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

Law enforcement agencies in the country have been directed to take the necessary actions against the individuals or entities or anyone associated with them.

Other nationals include:

1. Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE)

2. Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE)

- Advertisement -

3. Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE)

4. Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE)

5. Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)

6. Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)

7. Mohammed Ahmed Musaed Saeed (Yemen)

8. Hayder Habeeb Ali (Iraq)

9. Basim Yousuf Hussein Alshaghanbi (Iraq)

- Advertisement -

10. Sharif Ahmed Sharif Ba Alawi (Yemen)

11. Manoj Sabharwal Om Prakash (India)

12. Rashed Saleh Saleh Al Jarmouzi (Yemen)

13. Naif Nasser Saleh Aljarmouzi (Yemen)

14. Zubiullah Abdul Qahir Durani (Afghanistan)

15. Suliman Saleh Salem Aboulan (Yemen)

16. Adel Ahmed Salem Obaid Ali Badrah (Yemen)

- Advertisement -

17. Ali Nasser Alaseeri (Saudi Arabia)

18. Fadhl Saleh Salem Altayabi (Yemen)

19. Ashur Omar Ashur Obaidoon (Yemen)

20. Hazem Mohsen Farhan + Hazem Mohsen Al Farhan (Syria)

21. Mehdi Azizollah Kiasati (Iran)

22. Farshad Jafar Hakemzadeh (Iran)

23. Seyyed Reza Mohmmad Ghasemi (Iran)

24. Mohsen Hassan Kargarhodjat Abadi (Iran)

25. Ibrahim Mahmood Ahmed Mohammed (Iran)

26. Osama Housen Dughaem (Syria)

27. Alaa Khanfurah – Alaa Abdulrazzaq Ali Khanfurah – Alaa Alkhanfurah (Syria)

28. Fadi Said Kamar (Great Britain)

29. Walid Kamel Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

30. Khaled Walid Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

31. Imad Khallak Kantakdzhi (Russia)

32. Mouhammad Ayman Tayseer Rashid Marayat (Jordan)

The following institutions were also designated:

1. Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC

2. H F Z A Arzoo International F Z E

3. Hanan Shipping L.L.C

4. Four Corners Trading Est

5. Sasco Logistic L.L.C

6. AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC

7. Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C)

8. Al Jarmoozi Transport By Heavy & Light Trucks (L.L.C)

9. Naser Aljarmouzi Ceneral Trading (L.L.C)

10. Naser Aljarmouzi Cargo & Clearing LLC

11. Wave Tech Computer LLC

12. NYBI Trading – FZE

13. KCL General Trading F Z E

14. Alinma Group

15. Al-Omgy & Bros Money Exchange

In 2020, six Nigerians were jailed for 10 years in the UAE for funding terrorism in Nigeria.

The six Nigerians who bagged various jail terms were found guilty of facilitating a huge sum of $782,000 into the possession of Boko Haram insurgents, who have been terrorizing Nigeria for more than a decade.