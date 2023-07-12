26.1 C
Abuja
Education

Six students score less than 2 points as NECO releases common entrance results

A TOTAL of six students scored 01 in the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, in Abuja on Wednesday, July 12.

Adejo said 72,865 pupils registered in 2023 compared to 71,738 for 2022, with Lagos State having the highest number of 18,644 and Taraba having the lowest 102.

He added that 38,801 female registrants were recorded against 34,064 males.

    “We are making progress with bridging the gender disparity. 3,036 pupils were absent; 76 pupils had the highest score of 203. The lowest score was 01 mark, and this was scored by six pupils,” Adejo said.

    He said the conduct of the exam was hitch-free, noting that it indicates that NECO is improving in the delivery of its examinations and thanked everybody that contributed to making it possible, including the examination council, the examination monitors, markers, and pressmen.

    “As you are all aware, our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country,” he added.

    Adejo said although the Federal Unity Colleges are currently facing challenges of infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality, the Federal government is doing its best to ensure better conditions for effective teaching and learning in the schools.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

