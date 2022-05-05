South-West SDP warns INEC against recognising suspended national chairman, secretary

— 1 min read

THE South-West chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against recognising its suspended National Chairman Sheu Musa Garba and National Secretary Olu Agunloye.

Chairman of SDP South-West Sola Agboola disclosed this to journalists after a stakeholders meeting by leaders from the zone in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Agboola said it was illegal for Agunloye to keep parading himself as a member and the party’s national secretary because of his suspension by his Ward in the Akoko Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The zone also rejected the interim chairmanship of Garba, saying it would not tolerate any leadership “swapping”.

“Agunloye should vacate his office because whatever he does now, is void and takes no effect.

“He should stop interfering in the affairs of the party in the South-West. We are saying no to position swapping; we are saying no to the leadership of Alhaji Garba as the party’s interim National Chairman,” Agboola said.

He noted that the zone only recognises the leadership of Supo Sonibare, pending the pronouncement of the court on the matter.

Agboola urged the presidential aspirant of the party, Adewole Adebayo, and other aspirants to be cautious to avoid being victims of misfortune.

In the same vein, he urged the party’s leadership to ensure reconciliation in order to strengthen the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Agunloye was suspended in April for alleged involvement in anti-party activities and disregard for the party’s Constitution.