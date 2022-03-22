34.1 C
Southern Kaduna: 34 dead, over 200 houses burnt in attack

Lukman ABOLADE
1min read

THE Kaduna State government said 34 residents of the state were killed during an attack in some communities in Southern Kaduna.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Aruwan said among the casualties of the attack on Kaura local government were two security operatives.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura local government area,” parts of the statement said.

The commissioner noted that security operatives in the state reported that unidentified assailants attacked Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko under Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura.

He also said that seven people who sustained injuries during the attack were currently receiving treatments while one Abigail Joshua from Adan community was missing.

Aruwan further said 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack, while three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalized.

He noted that the stare governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed grief at the feedback and sent condolences to the families of the victims.

“The governor also condoled the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during this attack. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of their souls,” the statement added.

On Monday, the Kaduna State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew in the affected areas after residents in the state protested against the killing.

The Kaduna State Government urged the residents to observe the 24-hour curfew to prevent the escalation of violence.

He said the government was working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area.

The attack is part of the lingering crisis in Southern Kaduna that has led to the loss of several lives and destruction of properties.

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

