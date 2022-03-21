35.1 C
Abuja

Violence: EL-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew in Southern Kaduna

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Nasir El-rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

KADUNA State governor Nasir El Rufai has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who announced the development in a statement on Monday, explained that the curfew was informed by the high level of insecurity in the Southern Kaduna area of the state.

The two local government areas, Jema’a and Kaura, are in Southern Kaduna, where hundreds of lives have been lost in recent times due to the activities of terrorists.

The statement stressed that security agencies have the full authority to enforce the curfew.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives, property and enable the restoration of law and order.

“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, terrorists on Sunday night attacked Marraban Agban community, Kagoro, in Southern Kaduna, leaving scores dead and injured.

Reacting to the development on Twitter, a governorship aspirant in the state, Shehu Sani, said: “The Yesternight deadly attacks on Marraban Agban community, Kagoro, in Southern Kaduna by terrorists is nothing but an act of crime against humanity.

“They left a trail of blood, tears, and sorrow. The Government must wake up and end these atrocious terrorists’ extermination campaigns.”

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

TB: WHO approves stool test, bedaquiline, delamanid, others for children

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has approved new guidelines for managing tuberculosis in children...
Media Opportunities

UN offers Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Memorial Journalists Fellowship Program

THE United Nations (UN) is inviting applications for its Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Memorial Journalists...
News

Officer behind leak of Obiano video being subjected to disciplinary action – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said an unnamed officer who leaked...
News

Court sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers for defecting to APC

AN Abuja Federal High Court on Monday sacked 20 members of the Cross River State...
Politics and Governance

Audit report: Reps summon NNPC, subsidiaries over missing N663.89 billion

THE House of Representatives has summoned the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian...
Advertisement

Most Read

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 4)

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Electoral Act: Falana faults court order on deletion of Section 84 (12)

DSS alleges plot to destabilise Nigeria with mass protests, violence

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAudit report: Reps summon NNPC, subsidiaries over missing N663.89 billion
Next articleCourt sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers for defecting to APC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.