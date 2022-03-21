Violence: EL-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew in Southern Kaduna

— 1 min read

KADUNA State governor Nasir El Rufai has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who announced the development in a statement on Monday, explained that the curfew was informed by the high level of insecurity in the Southern Kaduna area of the state.

The two local government areas, Jema’a and Kaura, are in Southern Kaduna, where hundreds of lives have been lost in recent times due to the activities of terrorists.

The statement stressed that security agencies have the full authority to enforce the curfew.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives, property and enable the restoration of law and order.

“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, terrorists on Sunday night attacked Marraban Agban community, Kagoro, in Southern Kaduna, leaving scores dead and injured.

Reacting to the development on Twitter, a governorship aspirant in the state, Shehu Sani, said: “The Yesternight deadly attacks on Marraban Agban community, Kagoro, in Southern Kaduna by terrorists is nothing but an act of crime against humanity.

“They left a trail of blood, tears, and sorrow. The Government must wake up and end these atrocious terrorists’ extermination campaigns.”