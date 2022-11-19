Southern Nigeria should produce next president for equity, fairness – Ortom

BENUE State governor Samuel Ortom has said the southern part of the country should produce the next Nigerian president to engender equity, fairness and justice in the country.

Ortom stated this while speaking at the state flag-off campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday.

Stating that he was the first governor from the North to back southern presidency, the governor said it was only right for a southerner to succeed Muhammadu Buhari after his eight years as president.

“Nigerians, for the sake of equity, fairness and justice, expect that after eight years of President Buhari, the next President should go to the south irrespective of political affiliation, and that is the right thing to do. We are Nigerians and we must ensure that all of us work together,” he said.

Speaking to a large crowd of supporters at the Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium, Ortom said the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike was the right candidate to succeed Buhari, but “enemies of progress” ensured he did not win the party’s presidential primary in May.

“Your son from Rivers State contested and it was said that he lost, but some of us believed that he was the right person to unite, bring us together and ensure justice, fairness and equity for Nigerians,” he said.

He appealed to residents of the state to work with Wike, “and at the end of the day, just like the G5, we will decide what we are going to do because Nigeria today is in turmoil and it is only when we do the best that can help us out of our challenges – security, economy, social life – and help us retain our image.”

- Advertisement -

The event was attended by Ortom and other members of the PDP G5 – Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The G5 governors have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the PDP since the party’s presidential primary election in June this year.

The governors had called on the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu to step down for a southerner, based on a previous commitment.

But with Ayu insistent on continuing as chairman, the governors have withdrawn their support for the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Although Wike once had talks with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, analysts believe the G5 governors may support Obi, who has also been in talks with them for the 2023 presidential elections.