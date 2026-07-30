Sowore draws backlash for backing Tyla’s Lagos concert as xenophobia row deepens

HUMAN rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for the 2027 poll, Omoyele Sowore, has come under criticism after defending South African Grammy-winning singer Tyla’s planned concert in Lagos State this December.

Nigerians across social media platforms are opposed to the timing of the concert following renewed outrage over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

Sowore, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 29, backed the concert, saying Nigerians should direct their anger at what he described as their real enemies – the leaders of both countries – rather than the singer.

Tyla “No one should hold a talented musician likevicariously liable for the crimes of xenophobia. Artistes are not responsible for the failures of politicians except where there is ample evidence they’re enablers. @Tyla’s Lagos concert must go on,” he wrote. Despite the widespread criticism his earlier remarks attracted, Sowore argued in a follow-up on Thursday that ordinary Africans should not be punished for the failures of their leaders, insisting that Tyla should be allowed to perform in Nigeria.

“I will never participate in, encourage, or justify the victimization of any fellow African… Africans must steadfastly hold their leaders accountable for their ineptitude, corruption, and incompetence, instead of turning against one another,” Sowore wrote.

He added that “Tyla must be allowed to ply her trade freely,” maintaining that the real problem was not ordinary Africans, but failed leadership that fostered corruption, economic hardship and the conditions for division.

His comments immediately triggered a wave of reactions, with hundreds of Nigerians flooding the comment section, where the overwhelming majority rejected his position and argued that the controversy was bigger than entertainment.

Several commenters insisted that the South African singer had never publicly condemned repeated xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other African migrants in her country.

“I totally disagree with you. Nothing less than a total boycott will do,” Toba Folaranmi wrote.

Fidelis Soriwei queried the activist’s submissions. “How is it victimization? The time and the mood of the injured are against this. Nobody hates her. Even Tyler did not use her massive platform to condemn the heinous crimes of the Zulu mobs. She opted for the comfort of silence. For now, she can stay away.”

Another commenter, Humanist Adeyemi Oluwatosin, argued that Tyla’s silence amounted to complicity, saying, “She should have used her platform to speak out against xenophobic attacks.”

Olumide Solomon said, “Omoyele Sowore, please, tell us how many times Tyla have spoken up against xenophobia in her home country South Africa?”

Some warned that Sowore’s position could hurt his political ambitions while others praised him for refusing to blame individuals for government failures.

“I understand your point, but for someone who want to become the president, I feel you should stand with the people, there is nothing wrong in being diplomatic as regards this issue,” Dee Dimeji wrote.

Ayoyinka Oni commended the presidential hopeful’s position. “You are absolutely correct leader. Unfortunately, most Nigerians quickly like to pick on the quick target. While l agree that Tyla should be challenged on what her stand is regarding what happened in South Africa, she should not be prevented from practicing her trade. We should not become the oppressors we fight,”

Gabriel Ogbadu Akpoko also penned his thoughts. “My leader, Omoyele Sowore with a golden heart. Your struggle for humanity will not be in vain.”

Meanwhile, some commenters were neutral, that is, they neither criticise nor commend the activist.

Fitilayo Ayodele Oretuga-Jilla, wrote, “Sowore has never said you must accept his opinion, and that’s why he encourages us to have our individual opinions too. In fact, he always asks do not cover or hesitate to point out his errors because he recognises he is not the Supreme Being. And, I love him for that, for he has demonstrated lots of times that he is a listen leader when we point out his errors.”

Tolu Bells put his thoughts differently. “Omoyele Sowore’s thinking is too sophisticated for Nigerians especially this genz generation. Of course, I do not agree with him even if his point is genuine, but that do not mean I must act condescending in displaying my intellectual immaturity and height of stupidity by passing insult at him as so far seen in the comment section. I wonder if those passing insults at Sowore on his opinion do same with their parents whenever they disagree on matters at home.”

The backlash mirrors a wider national debate that has intensified since Tyla announced Lagos as one of the stops on her global tour.

While some Nigerians have welcomed the performance, many others argue that the timing is insensitive given the recent violence against Nigerians in South Africa.

The controversy has also drawn in controversial social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, who has vowed to stop the event from taking place.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, VDM issued a warning to the concert promoters, insisting that the show should be cancelled in solidarity with Nigerians affected by recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“There will be no Tyla concert in Nigeria. It is not happening. This is a warning to the organisers and the show promoters bringing Tyla to Nigeria. That show is not happening.”

The activist argued that it was inappropriate for a South African artiste to stage a commercial performance in Nigeria while many Nigerians continued to suffer the consequences of xenophobic violence.

He also referenced the legal battle involving former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina, saying, “Not when Chidimma Adetshina is battling deportation in a South African court. Now you want to bring in Tyla and sell tickets so that Tyla will make money off Nigerians – the same Nigerians that South Africans hate so much.”

The ICIR reports that the Federal Government launched a large-scale voluntary evacuation programme after reports of violence against Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

Government figures show that more than 1,000 Nigerians initially registered to return home following the attacks, while successive evacuation flights have since brought back nearly 1,500 citizens from South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly described the evacuation as part of Nigeria’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, while insisting that the safety and dignity of Nigerians remain a priority.

South African authorities, however, have maintained that many of those repatriated were undocumented migrants, a claim rejected by Nigerian officials, who insist the returnees were fleeing an increasingly hostile environment marked by anti-immigrant violence.

The latest wave of xenophobic tensions has reignited painful memories of previous attacks dating back more than a decade, during which Nigerian-owned businesses were looted, homes destroyed and several Nigerians killed or displaced.

Those incidents have repeatedly strained diplomatic relations between Africa’s two largest economies, as many Nigerians have demanded stronger diplomatic measures against Pretoria, including compensation for victims who lost businesses and property during the violence, while some political voices have called for tougher action against South African interests operating in Nigeria.

Against that backdrop, Nigerians on social media argue that allowing a high-profile South African artist to perform in Lagos sends the wrong message while many victims are still counting their losses.

Supporters of Sowore’s position, however, insist that artists should not be held personally responsible for the actions of governments or violent groups unless there is evidence they actively supported such actions.