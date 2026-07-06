How Nigeria can stop attacks on citizens in South Africa – Ex-Diplomat

A FORMER Nigerian diplomat, Iliya Gadu, has urged the Federal Government to consider recalling its High Commissioner to South Africa as a symbolic diplomatic protest over the killing of Nigerians and the destruction of their properties.

Speaking in an interview with The ICIR on Monday, Gadu outlined the diplomatic and legal options open to Nigeria as public outrage grows over the killing of Nigerians in South Africa and calls intensify for the Federal Government to take stronger action to protect its nationals.

“It can handle the issue on a bilateral level with South Africa. There is a joint commission between the countries which Nigeria can utilise. Here, both parties can look at the issue from the perspective of immigration and sift out those who have legal permits to stay and work in South Africa Nigeria can also recall its High Commissioner in a symbolic gesture of protest to South Africa on the assault and killing of Nigerians and their properties,” he said.

He explained that if Pretoria fails to cooperate or prevent further attacks on Nigerian citizens, the government could pursue legal and diplomatic remedies through international institutions.

“If Nigeria chooses escalation, it can take the matter to the AU either alone or in conjunction with African countries similarly affected by the actions of South Africa activists. If the seizure of properties continues, Nigeria can take the matter to international arbitration,” he said.

The former diplomat blamed South Africa’s government for failing to contain recurring anti-foreigner violence, saying the attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants reflect an institutional failure rather than a mere immigration dispute.

“They are acting under pressure from their activists, and they seem not to have the ability and capacity to actually handle the situation because if you have immigration and you have police, you should be able to handle these issues. It’s a simple matter,” he added.

He also said that South African businesses operating in Nigeria are operating legally and making significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy, arguing that South African investments in Nigeria should not be conflated with the actions of anti-foreigner groups in South Africa.

“The South African companies here are operating as a franchise, and they’re operating well. We’re happy about their presence here because they’re helping the economy and all, but the matter for Nigerians, it’s a matter of why people who are doing business here, who are making money in Nigeria, are also denying our people? ” If it’s a matter of, you know, illegal immigrants there, then it’s a matter that has to be solved between us Nigerians and Africans,” he added.

Gadu stressed that Nigeria has a responsibility to protect its citizens regardless of their immigration status, urging both governments to ensure that Nigerians’ investments and properties in South Africa are protected from destruction or unlawful seizure.

“Our responsibility, first and foremost, is to our citizens, whether they are living there legally or illegally,” he said.

According to him, undocumented Nigerians who return home can subsequently be processed under Nigerian law, including determining why they entered or remained in South Africa unlawfully.

However, he maintained that Abuja’s immediate diplomatic focus should be on Nigerians who are legally resident, employed and conducting legitimate businesses in South Africa.

The former diplomat also called for the introduction of mandatory pre-departure documentation and compulsory registration at Nigerian embassies abroad, as part of a long-term strategy to better protect citizens living overseas.

Gadu said that while undocumented Nigerians facing threats in South Africa should be repatriated for their own safety, the Federal Government must also adopt a more proactive system for monitoring Nigerians travelling and residing overseas.

“Those who are there illegally and are under pressure from these people should be repatriated and asked to come back home,” he added.

Drawing comparisons with other nations, Gadu said countries such as the United States maintain close contact with their citizens abroad through their embassies and consulates.

“They know where their citizens are. Even if someone is working as a missionary, a tourist or in another capacity, they maintain contact through the embassy.”

He urged Nigeria to strengthen its own consular system by adopting a similar approach to citizen registration and engagement.