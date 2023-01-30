31.6 C
Abuja

Two Nigerians shot dead in South Africa amid rising xenophobia

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Two Nigerians were reportedly shot dead in South Africa on Saturday 28th January 2023.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

TWO Nigerian nationals were reportedly killed in Johannesburg, South Africa at the weekend amid a resurgence of attacks on foreigners in the country.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that one of the deceased identified simply as Dashu was shot dead at Midrand Hyper in Johannesburg on Saturday, January 28.

Dashu is said to be a well-known trader around the Boulders Mall area in Johannesburg and was reportedly married to a Congolese woman with whom he had two children before he was brutally murdered.

The other deceased was gunned down at is a suburb of Johannesburg same day after the suspects allegedly called him by name to confirm his identity, before shooting him multiple times.

Recent reports of xenophobic violence and discrimination have continued to escalate in the country as migrants, refugees and asylum seekers remain at risk of attacks and hate speech.

Members of Operation Dudula march down a street in the Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg and demand that businesses stop employing undocumented immigrants, on Feb. 19, 2022. //Source: NPR.ORG

Under the auspices of an anti-migrant group named “Operation Dudula” whose slogan is “Put South African First”, citizens of the country have united to force out immigrants who they claim, without evidence, are taking jobs, driving up crime and putting a strain on public services. South Africans turn their ire on immigrants from other African countries often resulting in violence.

In the World Report 2023, Human Rights Watch noted that these vigilante groups conduct door-to-door searches for undocumented foreign nationals, whom they blame for South Africa’s high crime and unemployment rates.

- Advertisement -

“In April, an anti-migrant mob killed a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national in Diepsloot, Johannesburg: in June, another mob set fire to the Yeoville market in Johannesburg, where mostly migrant shopkeepers rented stalls; and in September, a group of South Africans burned the homes of two migrant men in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape,” the report noted.

It added that despite South Africa’s strong legal and human rights framework on refugees and asylum seekers, its asylum management system continued to fail many in need of protection.

In a memo dated 24th August, the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria alerted Nigerians in South Africa to be vigilant and be cautious of their activities, in view of a planned attack on foreign citizens.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023 general election: What you should know about invalid vote

THE increasing number of invalid votes has been a major concern for Nigerians going...
Diaspora News

Naira redesign: Nigerians abroad have nowhere to exchange old banknotes

NIGERIANS in the Diaspora have been excluded from the ongoing cash swap programme launched...
Diaspora News

Meet the Nigerian who bagged Australia’s Community Citizen of the Year Award

A Nigerian physician Pedus Eweama has been bestowed with the Community Citizen of the...
News

11 persons burnt to death in Ondo road accident

NOT less than 11 persons were burnt to death in an auto crash involving...
Conflict and Security

Police foil armed robbery attack in FCT

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command foiled an armed robbery attack in the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023 general election: What you should know about invalid vote

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.