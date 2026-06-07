Nigeria extends screening of citizens seeking to leave South Africa

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has approved five evacuation flights, which will be operated by Nigeria’s private airliner, Air Peace.

He added that the first flight that would transport about 270 passengers should leave Johannesburg Monday evening if the necessary permits and clearance are secured for the aircraft.

“I’ve just received confirmation from our Mission in Pretoria that the screening exercise of Nigerian nationals, who have indicated interest to be evacuated back home, has been extended to Wednesday.

“So far, over 500 persons have been screened and cleared,” Ebienfa said.