Nigeria extends screening of citizens seeking to leave South Africa

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Diaspora News
Nigeria extends screening of citizens seeking to leave South Africa
File picture of Nigerians returning from South Africa
News Agency
News Agency

NIGERIA has extended the screening of its citizens who are willing to be evacuated from South Africa following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks against Blacks in the country, to Wednesday.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has approved five evacuation flights, which will be operated by Nigeria’s private airliner, Air Peace.
He added that the first flight that would transport about 270 passengers should leave Johannesburg Monday evening if the necessary permits and clearance are secured for the aircraft.
“I’ve just received confirmation from our Mission in Pretoria that the screening exercise of Nigerian nationals, who have indicated interest to be evacuated back home, has been extended to Wednesday.

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“So far, over 500 persons have been screened and cleared,” Ebienfa said.
He further noted that the flight’s departure and estimated time of arrival in Lagos would be provided in due course, subject to updates from Nigeria’s High Commission in South Africa.

The ICIR reports that incidents of xenophobia targeting African migrants in South Africa have intensified in recent weeks, with groups of protesters staging demonstrations against the presence of foreign nationals in several communities. Reports indicate that some migrants have been subjected to harassment, intimidation and physical attacks in public spaces, including streets, schools, shops and workplaces.

The renewed anti-immigrant sentiment has sparked concern among human rights organisations, community leaders and regional observers, who warn that such actions could undermine social cohesion and endanger vulnerable populations. Many of the migrants affected come from other African countries and have sought refuge or economic opportunities in South Africa.

The developments have reignited debate over immigration, unemployment and public service pressures in South Africa, while advocacy groups have urged authorities to uphold the rule of law, protect all residents from violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

(NAN)

News Agency

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