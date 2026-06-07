Nigeria extends screening of citizens seeking to leave South Africa

NIGERIA has extended the screening of its citizens who are willing to be evacuated from South Africa following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks against Blacks in the country, to Wednesday.
Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.
The ICIR reports that incidents of xenophobia targeting African migrants in South Africa have intensified in recent weeks, with groups of protesters staging demonstrations against the presence of foreign nationals in several communities. Reports indicate that some migrants have been subjected to harassment, intimidation and physical attacks in public spaces, including streets, schools, shops and workplaces.
The renewed anti-immigrant sentiment has sparked concern among human rights organisations, community leaders and regional observers, who warn that such actions could undermine social cohesion and endanger vulnerable populations. Many of the migrants affected come from other African countries and have sought refuge or economic opportunities in South Africa.
The developments have reignited debate over immigration, unemployment and public service pressures in South Africa, while advocacy groups have urged authorities to uphold the rule of law, protect all residents from violence and hold perpetrators accountable.
(NAN)