Xenophobia: Nigeria weighs options against South Africa over killing of citizens

THE Federal Government has reacted to the killing of two Nigerians in South Africa, warning that all options remains on the table if the targeting of its citizens continues.

The government also expressed concern over what it described as a growing pattern of attacks against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa, warning that continued violence could strain bilateral relations.

In a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the victims were identified as Emeka Charles Iroegbu and Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe.

According to the statement, Iroegbu was allegedly killed by Tshwane Metro Police officers on June 28, in Sunnyside, Pretoria, during “a gruesome interrogation.” It added that these officers were also allegedly responsible for the extra-judicial killing of another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Ekpenyong, on April 20, noting that no arrests had been made in Ekpenyong’s case despite the suspects being known to the South African Police Service.

“The second victim, Mr. Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was killed in front of his shop on 28th June, 2026, in Witbank, Mpumalanga. Of great concern is that the killing was committed by yet-to-be-identified criminals,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that these continued patterns suggested law enforcement involvement, which could implicate the South African government under international law.

“The Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on the South African authorities to conduct urgent investigations into the two killings and several other pending cases of extra-judicial killings of Nigerian nationals in South Africa and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes are brought to justice without further delay.

“Our position remains that no matter what the allegations or suspicions may be, there are lawful processes and steps to justice. All must be presumed innocent and granted fair hearing in a court of law,” the statement added.

The government also condemned a public statement by a South African government spokesperson asking Nigerians leaving the country due to xenophobic protests to show where they hide illegal drugs. The ministry described the remarks as hate speech that incites violence against the Nigerian community.

“Such derogatory, unprofessional and uncensored generalised public statements by highly placed government officials constitute hate speech that influences and incites negative and criminal actions against members of the Nigerian community,” the statement noted.

“The gang leaders of groups such as March on March and Operation Dudula, who incite violence and hate against fellow Africans, will also be held to account as a matter of regional and international criminal liability.”

The government called on South African authorities to investigate the deaths and ensure the safety of Nigerians legally residing in the country. However, it served notice that it would act if the trend persists.

“We wish to place the Government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance and apartheid-style behaviour of South Africa against foreigners is not addressed.”

While urging Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and avoid violent areas, the Federal Government said the evacuation process for registered citizens is ongoing.