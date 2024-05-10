Spotify: Nigerian artistes earned N25bn from streaming in 2023

Reading time: 1 mins
Entertainment
Nigerian artistes
Nigerian artistes.
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

NIGERIAN artistes earned N25 billion as royalties from the global music streaming platform Spotify in 2023.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Spotify’s Managing Director Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy disclosed this in its recently launched annual reports Loud&Clear.

The sum was at least twice what the country’s artistes earned in 2022, and a 2,500 per cent rise from what they got in 2017.

Muhutu-Remy also noted that more than half of the royalties paid went to independent artistes and labels. He applauded the Nigerian artistes for their creativity.

“Spotify listeners discovered Nigerian artistes nearly 950 million times in 2023 and Nigerian artistes own over 80 per cent of the tracks featured on Nigeria’s daily top 50 chart in 2023. Over 1,400 Nigerian artistes added to Spotify’s editorial playlists in 2023.

“The significant growth in royalties earned by Nigerian artistes on our platform is a powerful testament to their talent, creativity and global appeal. We are proud to amplify their voices and fuel the Nigerian music revolution,” Muhutu-Remy said.

She also added that Nigerian artistes who earned over N10m in royalties quadrupled since 2018.


     

     

    Stating that indigenous genres like Highlife, Igbo Pop and Fuji experienced significant listenership during the year, she explained further that Spotify was committed to supporting Nigerian artistes to earn more from their works.

    The Nigerian music industry is the second best-performing entertainment and media market, and has rapidly gained popularity globally.

    According to a report, the industry generates over $2 billion in revenue yearly, making it one of the largest music industries in the world.

    Read Also:

    Asake becomes Spotify’s 2023 most streamed artiste
    Five Nigerians among Spotify’s 2023 most streamed artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa
    Mohbad: Lawyer demands coroner’s inquest into cause of death

    Nigerian artistes have also made a significant impact globally, winning international awards, and collaborating with their foreign counterparts.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.