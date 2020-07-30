SS3, TEC3 students in Lagos State to resume August 3 – Commissioner

THE Lagos State Government has directed all students in Senior Secondary class 3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) in both day and boarding schools in the state to resume on Monday, August 3.

This follows Federal Government’s directive that students in exit classes across the country should resume on Tuesday, August 4 for revision classes ahead of their forthcoming final year examinations.

Folasade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner for Education who disclosed this on Thursday in Alausa, Ikeja, stated that the directive was to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Adefisayo explained that the decision became imperative due to the newly announced date by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2020 WASSCE scheduled to commence on the August 17.

“Only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students are permitted to resume for the Day and Boarding Schools on the 3rd of August for revision classes and examinations,” she said.

While imploring all schools in the state to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening of schools for this category of students, Adefisayo stressed that the government is considering the option of using the first and second term examination results or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

The Commissioner revealed that various meetings have been held with stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors in a bid to ensure that adequate precautionary measures are put in place to ensure the safety of the students before resumption.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the State to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools,”she asserted.