SSS briefly detains writer Okey Ndibe at Lagos Airport

A NIGERIAN writer and public intellectual, Okey Ndibe, was on Monday, June 1, briefly detained by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, upon his arrival from the United States.

A statement by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore noted that Ndibe, a professor, confirmed the encounter, saying he was stopped by security operatives who described his arrival as ‘suspicious.’

He was also allegedly questioned on his travel plans, including where he intended to go and whom he planned to meet while in the country.

The US-based writer reportedly said the interrogation escalated into a short detention at the airport, during which he was asked to provide further clarification about his travel plans.

Sowore also noted that Ndibe explained the situation later changed when it became apparent that holding him could generate public backlash.

Efforts by The ICIR to get a reaction from the SSS were unsuccessful as calls and WhatsApp messages sent to its spokesperson, Favour Dozie, went unanswered.

While the SSS has yet to respond to the request or issue an official statement on the incident, the episode has drawn attention amid renewed concerns over the treatment of journalists, activists, and government critics in Nigeria.

The development comes against the backdrop of documented cases of intimidation against media professionals under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to data released by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on May 29, 2026, at least 91 journalists have been arrested, physically attacked or harassed across Nigeria since May 29, 2023.

The figures were published in an interactive report tracking incidents across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The CPJ data shows that Abuja recorded the highest number of cases, with 30 journalists targeted, including arrests, physical attacks and harassment incidents. Lagos followed with 11 cases, while Borno, Kano, Kwara and several other states also recorded multiple violations against journalists.

Among those affected were reporters from multiple media organisations, including journalists covering protests and sensitive political events. CPJ noted that some journalists were targeted repeatedly within the period under review.

The organisation also cited cases involving journalists attacked during the EndBadGovernance protests in Abuja, where security operatives reportedly opened fire in the vicinity of media workers covering demonstrations.

The ICIR also reports that the 2026 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Nigeria 149th out of 180 countries on the security indicator, describing the country as one of the most dangerous and difficult places for journalists in West Africa.

Overall, Nigeria ranked 112th globally and 12th in Africa, with an overall score of 48.11, placing it in RSF’s ‘difficult’ category for press freedom conditions.

The report highlighted repeated arrests, intimidation, attacks and detentions of journalists, particularly investigative reporters covering corruption, insecurity and governance issues.