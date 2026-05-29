Abuja tops as CPJ documents 91 journalists targeted under Tinubu administration

AS President Bola Tinubu marks his third year in office on Friday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has released data showing that at least 91 journalists were arrested, physically attacked or harassed across Nigeria since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The data, published in an interactive map by the international press freedom organisation on Friday, May 29, tracked incidents across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over the past three years.

The report comes despite repeated claims by top government officials that journalists in the country are not facing harassment under the administration.

A breakdown of the data shows that Abuja recorded the highest number of incidents, with 30 journalists targeted. Of these, six were arrested, 22 physically attacked and three harassed.

Among those arrested in the FCT were Fejiro Oliver, Azuka Ogujiuba, Sodeeq Atanda, Jide Oyekunle, Kayode Jaiyeola and Madu Onuorah, while those physically attacked include three ICIR journalists-Mustapha Usman, Nurudeen Akewushola and Johnson Fatunmbi.

The ICIR reported how the journalists, including several others from ldifferent media platforms, escaped death during the EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja after security operatives opened fire on journalists covering the protest.

Meanwhile, Lagos State followed with 11 journalists targeted, including five arrests, four physical attacks and four cases of harassment. CPJ also identified journalist Bernard Akede and News Central TV camera operator Karina Adobaba-Harry among those repeatedly targeted in Lagos.

In Borno, nine journalists were arrested, making it the state with the highest number of arrests outside Abuja. Those listed include Abubakar Gajibo, Ali Musa, Amina Falmata Mohammed and six others.

Kano State recorded 13 journalists physically attacked, the highest number of physical assaults documented in any state outside the FCT.

In Kwara State, seven journalists were targeted, including five arrests and two harassment cases. Bauchi recorded three incidents involving one arrest, one physical attack and one harassment case.

Other states captured in the CPJ data include Bayelsa, Delta, Kaduna, Katsina, Ogun and Rivers states.

According to the organisation, some journalists were targeted more than once during the period under review. Karina Adobaba-Harry, Nurudeen Akewushola, Adefemola Akintade and Precious Chukwunonso were each attacked, arrested or harassed at least twice, while Bernard Akede faced three separate incidents.

CPJ said the findings contradicted recent remarks by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who in February suggested that no journalists had been harassed since Tinubu assumed office.

“For the past three years, have you heard of any harassment of journalists?” Shettima asked members of the Nigerian Press Council, while describing Tinubu as “a friend of the media.”

Reacting to the claims, CPJ Africa Director, Angela Quintal, accused the government of attempting to erase documented abuses against journalists.

“The Nigerian government’s suggestion that there has been no harassment of journalists since President Tinubu took office indicates an ambition to erase these abuses from the public consciousness and evade its responsibility for ensuring accountability,” Quintal said.

CPJ also disclosed that it joined five Nigerian press freedom groups in April 2026 to write a public letter to Tinubu, presenting evidence of attacks on journalists and expressing concern over Shettima’s comments.

The organisation said the Presidency did not respond to the letter.

The report adds to growing concerns over press freedom in Nigeria as Tinubu’s administration marks its third anniversary, with local and international organisations increasingly warning about the shrinking civic and media space in the country.

In April 2026, the 2026 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Nigeria 149th out of 180 countries on the security indicator, describing the country as one of the most dangerous and difficult places for journalists in West Africa.

Overall, Nigeria ranked 112th globally and 12th in Africa, with an overall score of 48.11, placing it in RSF’s ‘difficult’ category for press freedom conditions.

The report highlighted repeated arrests, intimidation, attacks and detentions of journalists, particularly investigative reporters covering corruption, insecurity and governance issues.

According to RSF, Nigeria’s weakest area was journalist safety, where the country scored 37.84. The organisation said crimes against journalists often went unpunished even when perpetrators were identified, while state protection mechanisms remained weak or almost non-existent.

The report also noted that as of April 2026, six journalists were in detention in Nigeria.

RSF specifically highlighted the use of the Cybercrimes Act as a tool for intimidating and prosecuting journalists, warning that criminal charges and legal proceedings were increasingly being weaponised against the media.