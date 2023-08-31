22 journalists killed in Nigeria Since 1992 – CPJ

THE Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said about twenty-two journalists and two media workers have been killed in Nigeria since 1992.

The association urged President Bola Tinubu to take intentional steps to enhance the freedom of journalists.

This was disclosed in a statement by CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg on Tuesday, August 29.

In the statement addressed to President Tinubu, Ginsberg said legislation, rules, and changes needed to be implemented to stop the imprisonment and monitoring of journalists.

“CPJ has documented consistent accounts of threats, harassment, and physical attacks by security officers, politicians, and their supporters against journalists on the job, including as they covered protests and elections.

“During this year’s presidential and state election period alone, CPJ documented intimidation attempts, physical attacks, or detentions of over 40 journalists.

“Since 1992, CPJ has documented the killing of at least 22 journalists in Nigeria, as well as two others who are missing and presumed dead.

“At least 12 of these journalists are confirmed to have been killed in connection with their work,” the statement reads.

The CPJ requested Tinubu to ensure that victims of attacks on the press receive justice.

It also said the President should develop laws and regulations to stop journalists from being jailed.

Additionally, the Journalists group urged Tinubu to provide uninterrupted access to news websites and online platforms.

The CPJ also encouraged President Tinubu to use his three-month anniversary to revitalise press freedom throughout the country.

“We request that you ensure justice is delivered for attacks on the press and that you reform legislation and regulations to prevent the jailing and surveillance of journalists.

“We also urge you to ensure undisrupted access to the internet, online platforms, and news websites,” Ginsberg stated.

The CPJ demanded that Tinubu’s administration take urgent steps to improve the press freedom environment in Nigeria.

The group added that it is prepared to provide assistance or further information that can advance the rights of journalists to work freely and safely in Nigeria.

They also blamed the Buhari administration, who ordered telecom providers to block access to the Peoples Gazette in Nigeria.

The Committee to Protect Journalists is an independent non-governmental organisation defending global press freedom.