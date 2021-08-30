30.1 C
Abuja

SSS release eight of Igboho’s aides, detain four against court orders

Vincent UFUOMA
Sunday Igboho

THE State Security Service (SSS) have released eight out of 12 aides of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, after 61 days in detention.

Lawyer to the detainees Pelumi Olajengbesi, who confirmed their release on Monday, said the agency did not free four of them despite being granted bail by an Abuja Federal High Court.

According to Olajengbesi, the four detainees were accused to be heavily involved in the alleged offence of arms stockpiling and other criminal activities of their boss, Igboho.

He insisted that the remaining four of his clients must be freed because the court had granted them bail.

He also stated that the agency must account for the two associates of Igboho killed during the bloody raid of July 1, 2021.

The detainees had been granted bail by Justice Obiora Egwuatu earlier this month but were not released despite fulfilling their bail conditions.

The ICIR had reported that the SSS only produced eight of the detainees on Monday, leaving the four others in detention, citing logistics issues as the reason for their absence.

The detainees have been in the custody of the SSS since July 1st during a raid on Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The SSS said they were stockpiling arms in their residence and planning to cause chaos in Nigeria but had failed to file charges against them.

Vincent UFUOMA
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

