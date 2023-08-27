Stop placing congratulatory billboards, adverts in my honour, Wike tells ‘well-wishers’

Reading time: 1 mins
Bankole ABE
THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked well-wishers to stop placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday, August 27, by the director of press, Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

The statement said the Federal Capital Territory’s minister’s attention has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

“While the minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

“The minister acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill from the residents of the FCT and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays, and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of Public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” the statement reads.

According to Ogunleye, Wike’s top priority is to contribute to the FCT’s development and growth and the welfare of its citizens and the country.

The minister, he continued, held the hopes and expectations of the citizens of the FCT in high regard and remained committed to carrying out his duties with the highest sincerity and dedication.

He asserts that this can only be done by putting all energy into the task and collaborating with government employees to provide the best possible service to the nation.

“Wike sincerely hopes that the Public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation,” he added.

He added that the minister looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed former governor of Rivers State Wike as Minister for the FCT and Mairiga Mahmud as Minister of State, FCT on Wednesday, August 16.

